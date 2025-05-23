Caitlin Clark Made Young Fan's Night With Sweet Gesture After Fever Win
Caitlin Clark was not at her best, but the Indiana Fever still managed to defeat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on Thursday night on the road at State Farm Arena.
It was the first time Clark has not made a three-point shot in a game in her WNBA career. And even though she may have been frustrated with her performance internally, she didn't let that show externally, even taking the time to stop and interact with a young fan near the tunnel after the game.
In a heartwarming scene, Clark gave the young girl a souvenir and a memory she will surely never forget.
The young fan's reaction was priceless. Who knows, maybe she'll one day be a WNBA star like Clark. And as for the Fever star, she continues to impress both on and off the court.
