WNBA Announcer Scolded Caitlin Clark for Her Bad Habit in Playoff Game vs. Aces. And She Was Right.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are staring down another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Aces if they don’t get their act together. And that includes hustling on every ball and every play.

Early in Indiana’s home matchup against Las Vegas in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series, both teams found a nice rhythm in what’s expected to be a heavyweight showdown between two of the league’s top-scoring offenses. Clark opened the Fever’s scoring with a three-pointer on the very first possession, but an A’ja Wilson-led Aces squad wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

Halfway through the first quarter, Clark appeared to try to draw a foul from Vegas forward Stephanie Talbot at the top of the arc, but no whistle was blown. She ended up throwing the ball into the hands of Wilson, who passed the ball to Chelsea Gray. Gray immediately started the counterattack, launching a pass to Jackie Young who was sprinting down the other side of the court. As this was all happening, Clark could be seen with her arms outstretched appealing to a nearby ref for what she believed was a foul.

Young drove to the basket and forced the Fever’s lone defender, Kelsey Mitchell, to switch up from the player she was guarding. After Young finished the tough layup, Clark still looked bewildered and was still appealing for the call she wanted.

Prime Video announcer and WNBA legend Candace Parker didn’t hold back in her criticism of Clark and said on the broadcast: “You’ve got to get back on defense, Caitlin. This is the playoffs.”

“Baskets matter,” continued Parker. “You can talk to the refs after the game, but you have to get back and stop the run. This is what Vegas depends on, live ball turnovers and long rebounds.”

"You gotta get back on defense, Caitlin. This is the playoffs."pic.twitter.com/Dxp7XEM78u — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 29, 2026

In a do-or-die elimination game like Tuesday’s tilt, Parker is absolutely right. Clark isn’t going to get a whistle all the time, and when she doesn’t, she has to lock back in and remember to play defense, so as not to strand her teammates during the Aces’ dangerous counters.

Clark makes up one half of the highest-scoring backcourt duo in league history alongside Mitchell, but her offensive prowess and three-point shooting alone likely won’t be enough to even the series. (The Aces boast a formidable “Big Three” with Wilson, Young and Gray, who make up the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league in PPG.)

If this was a first-time offense for Clark, maybe the announcers would have let it go. But the Fever superstar guard has been seen complaining about in-game calls all season long, to the point where she teetered on the edge of an automatic suspension for technical fouls (she finished with seven on the year, one short of the limit.) Clark also picked up her first tech of the playoffs early in the second quarter after an offensive foul on Aces’ Mai Yamamoto.

The Fever got blown out in a 102–85 loss to the Aces in Game 1 in Vegas, and if Clark & Co. can put together a strong showing on both sides of the court, they just might be able to keep their season alive. But that means Clark absolutely needs to get back on defense on big-time plays, even when she feels like the refs are working against her. The third-year guard already has 14 points and 11 assists in the first half, becoming the first player in WNBA history with a points-assists double-double in a single half of a playoff game.