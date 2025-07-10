‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Fumbles Paige Bueckers Question in Brutal Fashion
It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as televised game shows: the smartest trivia persons in the world get thwarted by a sports question.
Such was the case on Wednesday night’s episode of Jeopardy! when a question—well, answer actually, because you know Jeopardy!—read “This UCONN star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team, and being picked first in the WNBA draft.”
The answer was accompanied by a photo of Paige Bueckers.
“Who is Caitlin Clark?” buzzed in one competitor. No other guesses were made.
A couple of notes here. First, from a purely game theory perspective, taking a shot on Caitlin Clark being the answer, err, question to a Jeopardy! clue when you know it revolves around a young women’s basketball star is not a bad move if you’re playing from behind. Second, it’s possible that that the game show is the only place left on planet Earth where the question “Who is Caitlin Clark?” can be asked with total sincerity.
These things happen from time to time on Jeopardy!, and there are plenty of questions night in and night out that your humble sports blogger has no idea how to address. But when sports categories come around, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun.
It wasn’t the only tough look the sports world got on Wednesday night’s episode. How many points is a safety worth in NFL? It took the panel three guesses before landing the plane.
The WNBA All-Star Game is just two weeks away, with both Clark and Bueckers set to face off in the exhibition match.