JuJu Watkins to Canada? Winners and Losers From the WNBA Draft Lottery

With the 2027 WNBA draft order now set, the league’s offseason has arrived. The Tempo won the lottery and the right to select JuJu Watkins, the presumptive No. 1 pick should the USC star decide to enter the draft. The night minted a few other winners—yes, even one jewelry item that’s been making a comeback had a big night—and losers along the way.

(Here is the full order of the first round.)

1. Toronto Tempo

2. Houston Comets

3. Washington Mystics (via Sky)

4. Seattle Storm

5. Portland Fire

6. L.A. Sparks

7. L.A. Sparks (via Mercury)

8. New York Liberty

9. Dallas Wings

10. Indiana Fever

11. Chicago Sky (via Mystics)

12. Chicago Sky (via Dream)

13. Dallas Wings (via Aces)

14. Golden State Valkyries

15. Minnesota Lynx

Winner: Tempo

The two-month tank-a-thon paid off, with the Tempo securing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. A rash of injuries, including to Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, helped the expansion side finish its debut season on an eight-game skid, losing 22 of its last 24 games and tying the Comets for the best draft odds. In return for their commitment to the tank, the Tempo are likely to land Watkins, who is expected to be the top pick in the upcoming draft if she opts to leave college and go pro. A generational basketball talent and a certified star, the Trojans guard could shore up an already solid roster while serving as a marketable franchise player for an eager new WNBA fan base to rally around. The Valkyries set a high bar for WNBA expansion teams, winning a title in only their second season in the league . And the Tempo have a chance to follow suit—with a championship coach in Sandy Brondello and an explosive offense when everyone is healthy, Toronto could be a contender if it improves its defense and presence around the rim. Watkins would go a long way in helping the Tempo pull off a historic turnaround—and kudos to Toronto for having the foresight and being savvy enough to execute the midseason swivel that ensured the No. 1 pick.

Loser: Teams abiding by the two-year record rule

Had 2026 records alone determined the draft lottery odds—as was the case for the Tempo and Fire—the order may have looked different. Despite finishing with the WNBA’s worst record in 2026, the Storm wound up with the fourth pick. The Sparks, who finished 12th, took home the sixth and seventh picks, dashing any hopes of keeping Watkins in L.A. Still, both franchises have reasons to walk away encouraged by their draft slots. The Storm may still have a chance to nab Hannah Hidalgo at No. 4, while the Sparks will have an opportunity to build out their foundation, with South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson and a host of bigs potentially available at the sixth and seventh picks.

Winner: Mystics

It’s hard to overstate how well the Mystics are set up for future success. They made the playoffs with the league’s youngest roster, a roster that played staunch defense beyond its years. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen will remain under team control through 2029; Shakira Austin is signed through ’28. Washington has enough cap space to land a big-ticket free agent, and now they are all but guaranteed to add another top-tier up-and-coming player. Consider Notre Dame’s Hidalgo and LSU’s Mikaylah Williams two of the top contenders to land in D.C. The Mystics will have the chance to make their tough defense even tougher with Hidalgo, or add a much-needed boost to their offense with Williams. Washington’s future will remain bright, even though the ping pong balls didn’t sneak the franchise into the top two.

Loser: Chicago Sky

In February 2025, the Sky sent the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft, 2027 first-round swap rights, and a 2027 second-round pick to Washington for Ariel Atkins. The deal has aged poorly. Washington drafted Citron with that 2025 pick, and Chicago later shipped off Atkins for Rickea Jackson. Nearly two years later—with those swap rights moving Chicago from No. 3 to No. 11—the Sky will have effectively sent away Citron and either Madison Booker, Hidalgo or Williams for Jackson. As good as Jackson is, Chicago has mismanaged its draft capital.

Winner: Brooches

Everything old is new again. The lottery had a whiff of nostalgia, with the dynastic Comets returning to Houston with the No. 2 pick in the 2027 draft. So it’s only fitting that something else got taken down and dusted off the shelf for a triumphant return: brooches! ESPN host Malika Andrews sported a glamorous jewel-toned pendant affixed to her jacket during the draft lottery show. Essence Carson, who won a championship with the Sparks, made a similar sartorial choice. She showed up to the lottery representing Los Angeles in style, donning an avant-garde silver breast pin that demanded acknowledgement, gleaming under the studio lights. Carson may not necessarily have been a good luck charm, with the Sparks matching their odds and securing the No. 6 and No. 7 picks, but she certainly looked the part. Arguably the most stylish league in sports, leave it to the WNBA to be at the forefront of one of the year’s trendiest accessories, according to Harper’s Bazaar .