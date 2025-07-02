Mics Caught Caitlin Clark’s Smug Line to WNBA Rivals After Fever’s Cup Final Win
The Indiana Fever knocked the Commissioner's Cup defending champions, the Minnesota Lynx, off their pedestal in a thrilling upset Tuesday night while a still-injured Caitlin Clark watched from the bench.
It was arguably the Fever's biggest win of the season so far, made even more impressive by the fact that Clark wasn't playing due to a nagging groin injury. Fever forward and Cup final MVP Natasha Howard put up a double-double and four other players scored in the double-digits as the Fever clinched their first Commissioner's Cup against the league's best team.
Clark, who helped the Fever get into the finals with her big showing against the New York Liberty, has now won her first trophy in the W, and she didn't hold back during the team's postgame celebrations.
"Guys, I just know everybody in the league is sick," Clark, who was off-camera, could be heard saying on teammate Aliyah Boston's Instagram Live video in the locker room.
"They're pissed!" Boston said.
Another Fever player appeared to say, "They hate us," in the background.
Controversy seems to have followed the Fever on every turn this season, from veteran DeWanna Bonner's shocking exit to Sophie Cunningham's villain quote to Clark's low ranking in player voting for the upcoming All-Star game.
Clark's seemingly smug line to the rest of the WNBA could age very badly with the Fever sitting with a middling 8-8 record and with no shortage of critics ready to tear down the second-year guard if she doesn't improve her game.
But the Fever's latest resilient win over the Lynx also showed the league what Indiana was capable of, with or without their franchise superstar—one trophy down, one more left to go.