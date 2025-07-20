Nike Honors All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud With Sick NYC Midtown Billboards
The New York Liberty dominated Friday night's portion of the WNBA's All-Star Weekend, when guard Sabrina Ionescu reclaimed her title as the three-point champion and guard Natasha Cloud was crowned victor of the skills challenge.
As a result, Nike was quick to honor both of its athletes with some awesome billboards in Midtown Manhattan, right above the 34th Street subway stop.
Cloud's billboard, a photo of her holding her skills challenge trophy, is aptly captioned "Cloud 9," while Ionescu's, a photo of her shooting, says, "If you have nothing to prove, prove it." (While confusingly worded, that could be alluding to the fact that Ionescu returned to the three-point contest after winning in 2023 then losing to Steph Curry at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2024.)
Take a look at those below:
Certainly a warm welcome home for these All-Star athletes.
After a fun (some would say too fun) weekend in Indianapolis, the Liberty will get back into action when they host the Fever at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.