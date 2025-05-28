Paige Bueckers Made Impressive WNBA History in Wings' First Win of 2025 Season
Tuesday was a night of firsts for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
In her return to the state where she reached stardom as a college basketball player, Bueckers helped the Dallas Wings earn its first win of the season with a 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun. But that wasn't the only first of night.
Not only did Bueckers reach new scoring heights with a career-best 21 points, but, after five games, she has also reached a statistical checkpoint that no other player in WNBA history had previously reached.
After Tuesday's standout performance, Bueckers now has 73 points and 32 assists through five contests. She is the first player in WNBA history to accumulate at least 60 points and 30 assists through the first five games of a career, according to SportsCenter.
But wait, there's more!
Bueckers also became the first rookie to compile a 20-5-5 line while shooting 80% or better from the field since Temeka Johnson in 2005.
While team success has largely eluded Bueckers thus far in her WNBA career, she has quickly demonstrated why she was a no-brainer selection by the Wings with the top pick in the 2025 draft.
Plus, if Tuesday's game was any indication, team success may be on the horizon for Bueckers and the Wings (1-4).