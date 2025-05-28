Paige Bueckers Shared Sweet Moment With Former UConn Teammates Following First WNBA Win
Paige Bueckers had a special night Tuesday. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft got her first career win, which happened to come on the road in Connecticut—the state she called home throughout her storied college career with the UConn Huskies.
With an impressive 21-point performance with seven assists and five rebounds, she became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 60 points and 30 assists through the first five games of their career—she has 73 points and 32 assists through her first five contests.
As Bueckers's Dallas Wings are in the midst of a four-game road swing, some of her former UConn teammates came to watch her game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena Tuesday, which turned into a sweet moment following the special night.
Current UConn guard and former teammate Caroline Ducharme even told Bueckers "it's the Connecticut air" following her first WNBA win.
Plenty of former Huskies players are spread across the WNBA, including Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Tina Charles and Bria Hartley with the Sun. Bueckers got to have a moment with some fellow alums and current league-mates after her big night, too.
Before the dominant 109-87 win over the Sun Tuesday, the Wings started their 2025 season with four straight losses. Dallas wraps up their road trip Thursday in Chicago against the 0-3 Sky.