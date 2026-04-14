Brittney Griner Talks Dunking In Unrivaled & Who She Wants To Take 1-on-1

You're the first to Duncan on arrival, baby, so you know what I'm saying we're trying, we're hoping we talked to I got that last year before she got on me.

I had to go get that.

We got that, so we, we were like, OK.

Hey, what's going on y'all and welcome to Around the W presented by Sports Illustrated.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, AKA DJ Rhea, and we are in Miami, y'all at Unraveled, and it is going down season 2.

All this amazing talent under one roof.

But hold up, we have one of the most decorated athletes with us in the building sitting right in front of me.

Hold on, I gotta get my list out.

One of the most dominant forces the game has ever seen a 10 time WNBA All-Star, WNBA champion, 2 time scoring champion, 2 time defensive player of the Year, an 8 time block leader, an Olympic gold medalist.

And is now suiting up this season coming around team vinyl at Unrival.

Please welcome BG, the only, the one and only Brittney Griner.

Hey, I appreciate that.

Listen, all day, fam, we're excited to have you.

How excited are you?

Season 2 to be back in Miami?

Season 2.

I'm ready.

I, I, I couldn't wait to get back to Unravel.

I had such a blast last year playing and just.

Developing being around everybody like I just couldn't wait to get back to this energy.

Oh, listen, we can't wait to get into it.

We can't wait to talk about all the good stuff, especially your WNBA season unrivaled coming up.

But let's jump into our favorite segment Sideline Couture, where we get to talk everything about your style, your vibes, you know, a lot of people are firm believers on if you feel good, you play good, you look good, all that good stuff.

So let's see how you'll be pulling up to the games first look, let's get it.

this is the unrivaled carpet, you know what I'm saying?

You got the cardigan on, classy, you know what I'm saying, but you, you look like you could go out in this, do some business.

Talk to us about this look.

Did you dress yourself?

Uh, I had help.

I had help, um , I had a little bit of help, and, um, you know, I, I'm subtle.

I'm, I'm chill like I, I, I don't like a lot of clothes on me, like a lot of layers and stuff, so simple shirt.

The little, you know, hombre pink to the, to the, you know, cream, like I like some nice fitting jeans that just are loose and just, you know, I could flow with me in Chucks.

I'm always in Chuck's like I, I'm, I'm, I'm just chill with it.

So I love T.

Doctor J got me on those Chucks.

Alright, I love the look, simple, straight to it.

Let's, let's check out look number 2.

What else we got?

Another unrivaled classic also do business you could probably go out in this, you know how you feeling?

You dress yourself again on this?

I did not on this one had definitely had help with this one, not something that I would pull out for, for me, so I needed to be challenged a little bit and I actually love the way it came together those, those pants, um, I really like those pinstriping and, uh, just a simple, like I said, a simple jacket, simple shirt underneath, don't take a lot.

And we're good, we clean, we good, play good.

Hair was crisp.

We were good.

You look good.

We love it.

Now, by the way, you know, back in the day they used to play in Chucks.

Would you think you could play in Chuck's?

No?

No way, no way.

I had to run 1 mile in Chuck's one time in college because I left my shoes at the, at the gym and not at the track.

And my feet were barking.

That's, listen, I, I, I feel you.

I had to play in a game one time with just running around, you know, just I was just playing in a pickup, but when I had them on I was like, bro, I don't know how these men were dunking, flying, doing these athletic routines in those sneakers, but they look good just for chilling and casual comfort, so I do love my Chucks.

Clean look, so do we.

Expect some some looks for you this coming up season unrivals.

Yes, yes, I'm gonna , I'm gonna start off with a couple, um, I'm gonna, I'm gonna ease into just some leisure wear and then I'll bring it back at the end for a couple more.

OK, listen, we're excited to see your fits this coming up season on that tunnel, you already know, but listen, we gotta jump into around the W's talk a little unrival, talk a little WNBA.

To hit things off, WNBA season, what an amazing season.

Not only did you lead the Atlantare to a franchise record 30 wins, you guys earned the 3rd seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

But now seeing you settling in with Atlanta, you guys really excelled through that season.

How do you feel about your upcoming season two with Atlanta, that squad?

I'm looking forward to it, um, you know, everybody on that team, uh, it was, it was just easy like basketball was the main focus we showed up, we hooped, and that's all you can ask for, and I'm looking forward to being there again.

I'm looking forward to just being in the city, the city just, you know.

They were amazing.

They welcomed me so well, and, uh, I had a blast plus the food is amazing there too.

So come on, listen, I, I see you fitted Elaine.

I feel like that's definitely a great home with you.

You're actually back again with one of your teammates this season with Ryan.

So how does that feel?

Vinyl, you, Ryan, you already have chemistry going.

How's that?

How's that gonna play into this season?

Chemistry?

You got that chemistry going, uh, just looking to continue to blossom that more, um.

She gets me doing TikToks and different things like that, so you know, I, I, I stay up to, up to date with everything that's going on with Ron helps me stay up to date, uh, so I'm looking forward to that, looking forward to playing with Courtney, um, uh, when I was in Phoenix, we drafted her actually, and then unfortunately, you know, she got, I think there was like a trade or whatever, so I didn't get to play a whole season.

So I'm looking forward to being with her.

Playing with D, um, not having to guard D, I, you know, she's a 3 on 3 pro too, so I'm like, girl, like she understands the game.

It comes easy for certain people, and I'm just like, oh, OK, it does.

So I'm looking forward to being with her here and you know, learning from her and you know, and everybody.

You can always pick up something from each player no matter if it's your position or not your position, so.

100%.

And speaking of that, um, at this stage of your career, how tough is it to adapt to this new style of game?

3 on 3, quicker, faster, more intense, obviously a little bit tougher sometimes.

What do you expect to bring this time around that maybe you didn't bring last year?

Um, I just know what to expect.

I know the format, I know, you know, how the flow is gonna be, how to pace yourself .

Um, so I'm just looking forward to just being back out there.

Um, I'm really looking forward to playing for Teaspoons.

Um, that has been, uh, on my list.

Uh, I wanted to be coached by her, and I, when I got that phone call, my wife was next to me.

She was like, What's going on?

I was like, Hold on, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.

I said, it's coach.

Uh, so I, I would, I'm, what I cannot wait to soak in everything that she has to, to offer and teach .

0, 100%.

I think you're so gonna fit in.

I love Teaspoon.

She's actually one of my favorite coaches, but I love her realness.

I love how she brings that grit and grind out of you in the game.

She's, oh, it's, I think it's gonna be a great fit for you guys now.

The 1v1 , alright, I feel people would think if Brittney Grind, you could.

Dunk, you're 6 and 9.

All right.

If you jumped into the 1 v1 right now, which of these youngins, these big youngins, right, would you love to play against?

We got like Malonga, Dominique, right?

We got Lee, right?

Aliyah Edwards, Aliyah Boston.

We got all these young ones.

How do you feel?

You want Dom?

Yeah, I want, I wanna, I want, I wanna be matched up with Dom, uh, if I, if, if I do it this year, you know, I, I wanna be, I wanna play against her and because, I mean, she, she's amazing.

Uh, like what she can do, her size, like I mean, sky the limit for her for sure.

Like I mean she, yeah, I was very impressed.

So of course, you know, somebody that you're impressed with, you wanna play them.

So yeah, I want, I want a dog with the one on one.

Do, she coming for you, y'all listen, that would be probably one of the viral most epic matchups, not only seeing the two of you because both of y'all.

Shoot both of y'all could go back to a pack, the hole, but both of y'all could dunk, and both of you are actually besides Lisa Leslie are one of the top to and first to dunk, right?

You know what I'm saying?

Do your thing.

You're the first to dunk an unrival, baby.

So you know what I'm saying.

We're trying, we're hoping we talked to I got that last year before she got on me.

I had to go get that.

We got that.

So we, we were like, OK, we can't wait to see Dominique come out this season as well and dunk and do her thing.

I was like BG got it last year so you gotta come out young and you gotta come strong so we're looking forward to that one not against us but you know against somebody we love it.

Now before we get out of here, legacy, what's left for you BG?

We, we literally just went over your insane list of accomplishments and accolades.

What's next for you in your career to continue to add to your legacy?

Uh, just being a good, honestly, at this like being a good vet, um, teaching everything that I've learned, everything that I've seen, and giving it back and teaching like that, that's the mindset that I'm in now, like, uh.

If there's something I can do to help out, you know, the younger folks that are coming along right now, um, like I wanna do it.

I, I had vets do that with me, uh, Seal did that with me, and I appreciated that so much because she didn't have to, you know, so.

Uh, I wanna do the same thing that was done to me, so I, I just wanna help give back, teach, share experiences, so yeah, that, that's what I want, but I still wanna win.

I still wanna compete.

I still wanna bang.

So I just wanna keep doing that until until I can.

Hey, listen, not only love that for you and thank you for providing that and giving that back to the game, that's what it's all about, and we need more people like you in the game, especially the non-gatekeepers, you know what I'm saying?

It's free to spread the love, you know what I'm saying?

Spread the love, give me a come on, exactly, you know what I'm saying?

You already know what you're doing, so we wish you the best of love.

I feel like vinyl is coming.

Coming for that championship this season, let's put it in rotation right now.

We're gonna spin that we're gonna this year.

We're gonna spinning that.

I like that already done, done, already done, y'all.

What an amazing episode again around the W.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, BG, Brittney Griner.

You already know what time it is.

That was another great episode.

Stay tuned.

Unrival season two.

We'll be back soon with another episode.