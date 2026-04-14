Rae Burrell Shares a Teresa Weatherspoon Prank & Breaks Down Unrivaled Tunnel Fits

I think we have speed we have experience, you know I think we're gonna come out with a lot of energy and we have a lot of weapons and we have a good bench to go with it so I think, I think it's gonna be a little scary y'all gonna be trouble y'all are scary, spicy, all of that.

What's going on y'all and welcome to another episode of Around the W presented by Sports Illustrated.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, AKA DJ Rhea, and we are down in Miami, baby, unrivaled season two.

Amazing talent in the house in the building.

And not only do we have one of the baddest out there, OK, Face Carr never declines.

Alright, I got a little list for you.

She's one of the most flyest and beautiful ballers, my baddie.

I love you, girl.

She's also a former first round pick and a two-way threat.

She is back at Unrivaled with Team Vinyl ready to run it back .

Please welcome, uh uh uh uh uh Ray Burrell to the building.

What's going on?

Nothing much, you know.

We're back here.

We're already back.

We back excited.

Yeah, let's go back with vinyl.

Looking good.

You ready this season?

You ready?

OK, listen, we're ready to jump into this.

Let's get into our favorite segment, Sideline couture.

We already Ra before, so she's not new to this but true to this, baby.

You already know, feel good, play good, look good, all that vibes, and you know you show up on game day.

I think you are definitely one of the fashionistas out of all the tunnel fits.

Let's get right into look number one.

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, you're always making a statement.

You always throw your little flare, your vibes onto it.

Talk to us about your style and did you dress yourself for this?

Yeah, I did dress myself for this actually.

That's actually Tiffany Hayes' brand , yeah, she, uh, she was here the other day, Sarinara.

So I literally like got that from her.

I think it was like the night or two days before, um, she hadn't actually even finished that yet.

I was there like helping her kind of try it on, see how it fits and everything, and then.

I was like well can I buy this and yeah I got it so then I just put it together with uh my little red purse.

I mean the overall spoke for itself so I didn't have to do too much with everything else, but yeah, I always like to make sure I have statement pieces.

I feel like my outfits always have like some type of statement piece in it whether that's like the pants, the shirt, something.

I just like.

My outfits, I like them to stand out.

So, well, just like you, honey, just like you, it fits your vibe, of course you got the abs, girl, we need those abs.

You gotta tell us where to buy them.

Gotta tell us where to buy those, but we love this stuff.

It starts in the kitchen.

People don't understand that.

Besides the gym, it starts in the kitchen, so you need to give us your food plan, OK?

Look number 2, what are we doing?

Another unrivaled fitting, fitting, fitting.

And this is another one of Tiffany's Hayes' brands.

Um, I bought those shorts off of her too.

Uh, they were just super cute.

We went to her room, tried them on.

I was like, yeah, I, I need these, um, you know, I was kind of going for that little like.

Almost like New York-ish like preppy kind of look.

I like to switch it up.

I mean, I don't really have like a specific style that I go for like I said I have statement pants going on again something some kind of statement piece so yeah and then I added the little glasses to go with it and the pop of the red lip shout out Alicia Clark who always wears the red Alicia yes oh you guys look kind of like sisters.

In this picture now that I said that, I, I love the look saying that sometimes actually they do regular like that could get y'all confused.

Y'all definitely are light skinned baddies, you know what I'm saying?

But love this look chic fashion.

Listen, Paris Fashion Week, you could do everything in this look.

Business, you're not ready, uh, not ready to go playing no games here we go.

Look number 3, you know we had to throw another one in there for you because this is I love this.

Look one of my favorite looks last season.

Talk to us about this styled yourself?

Yeah, styled myself again.

I had the mirror jeans.

Uh, those are one of my favorite jeans.

I really love those.

Um, I actually got that little, um, what do you call it, waist whatever.

I got that from Melrose on Melrose.

It's actually a top, so it's actually a top, and then I just folded it over and made it to like a little kind of waist trainer type of thing.

And then yeah I got the diesel uh white button up which was I really like because it has like that little underneath that comes with it so yeah and I just paired it together with the with the heels so you know I feel like the pop on this outfit was definitely the oh for sure oh for sure and the face card but like the pants, where's those pants are those tearaways?

yeah yeah they actually they will uh they they unbutton lit I got those a couple years ago.

With a little accent.

I'm just peeping now.

Listen, bold your statements, fearless fashionista, right?

We can't wait.

What are you doing this season?

What are you, what are you coming up with this season?

I think I'm gonna dress myself this season again.

I think you yeah I mean I brought a whole bunch of stuff, you know, I'm waiting on some boxes to get here, but yeah, I kind of just wanna keep exploring my style and you know, doing it myself and yeah, so I mean we'll just have to see what I what I come up with.

Do you have any favorite go to?

Brands, um, definitely Diesel does, uh, yeah, that button up that I have on is Diesel.

I love Diesel.

is it two shirts, by the way, so that like comes with it like underneath that little part under, yeah, yeah.

So yeah, Diesel is probably like my shout out to Diesel.

Alright, listen, we can't wait to see you, yeah, partner with her.

Hello, Diesel, partner.

She's repping and making y'all look even more fabulous than y'all are.

OK, we love y'all, but listen.

You would be the perfect representation for them.

So listen, season 2 Unrival coming through tunnel fits.

We cannot wait for that.

But let's get right into the around the WU.

Listen, returning to Unrival back for another season.

What did last year teach you and how does it feel different this time around?

Yeah, last year, I mean it was everybody's first time, you know, so we didn't really know what to expect, but you know it was so fast.

Like the game is just goes by so quick.

Um, every play matters, and I think that like is something that I learned throughout last season, uh, just making sure that you're on your P's and Q's with everything because you know one little slip up can cost the game whatever.

So I think definitely coming into this season I'm keeping that in mind and just making sure I'm mindful of, uh, every single play, trying to make sure that I'm also improving my game in every single area.

I'm really excited to play with, you know, my new teammates, I'm really.

Decided to play with BG, you know, that's a great screener.

You know, I like getting screens, so I already told her like once I come off that screen, you better roll because I'm looking for you.

Oh, and she could pop too.

BG can hit that 3.

She had a lot of great 3s last year.

You two would compliment each other and like I'm attacking that big.

If it, if they step up, dumping it down.

But yeah, and then obviously I'm back with Derica, which I'm like so, so happy about because you know Dierca is like a very good like mentor to me, you know.

She's um been there since basically my rookie season so just so great to be back with her and then Spoon as well too uh just being back with Spoon like she's just a great human being, great coach, and she just really knows how to coach me and she gets to know her players and everything so I'm just like super excited to work with her again.

Oh no, that you guys were such a great fit last year and I feel just under her leadership you guys are gonna thrive.

You have De Erica, 3 on 3 champion.

You already know what time it is, so.

He's a great mentor for you to learn from.

Vinyl BC, by the way, fell you fell short in the championship game y'all came back, by the way.

You defeated the Lunar Owls who were the number one seed, so that was crazy.

Y'all came back, made it to the finals.

Do you see yourself going back to the chip this year?

Yeah, definitely.

I mean that's always the goal, you know, you wanna come and win, so, um, we're just gonna keep that as the goal and you know we didn't win last year, so I like I feel like it's some unfinished business.

Unfinished business.

So you got a little chip on the shoulder, unfinished business vinyl they're coming for you, OK, so you're back team vinyl, BG Ryan Howard, you reconnected with Courtney Williams, Derek, who you've been teammates with already in LA the past two years, so y'all already have chemistry.

You got Erica Wheeler, dog from Miami, so this is her home state, so she's gonna turn up.

You already know she's about to turn up for y'all.

She had a great season.

How does this feel like the perfect blend of offense, firepower, lockdown defense and all of that under coach Teaspoon that's gonna get y'all going so like how do you feel like that's gonna get y'all going?

Obviously you have Teaspoon's leadership, but yes I think exactly like what you said it's the perfect balance.

I think we have speed we have.

Experience, you know, these, these girls have been in the league for how long and we have the dog like you said, I mean Erica Wheeler, I think that was a great ad as well because she's just so feisty, you know, and she had a lot of big time plays during the W season like last second shots and huge plays so you know in a game like this we need those and just Courtney, you know, she's bringing that energy, she's always hyping everybody up, you know, exactly like BG.

Big body in the in the post like Derica's motor we got Ryan Ryan time you know Ryan can turn it on at any moment so I think just all around like it's a very well balanced team and you know I think we're gonna come out with a lot of energy and we have a lot of weapons and we have a good bench to go with it so I think, I think it's gonna be a little scary y'all gonna be trouble y'all are scary, spicy, all of that.

Listen, do you have any funny stories from last season?

Seasons, by the way, like anything funny you wanna share an off the court memory from season one?

I know because we're in Miami we know you'd be outside.

I was late one practice and I guess they told Spoon that she was needing to like yell at me or something when I came in.

And so I came into practice and I like immediately apologized to the team and everything and like Spoon like tried to yell at me and she yelled at me for like two seconds and then immediately broke him.

She's like, I just can't.

I'm sorry y'all, and everybody was mad because she didn't even like go with it for more than like 2 minutes.

Listen, people don't understand.

T spoon, we love T.

Such a softy, good heart, God-fearing, amazing person.

But like when I think she has an extra soft spot for me, especially.

It was like it wasn't a good person for me to have that because she was like I can't even do it.

I can't yell at her.

She's so sweet, but she got a dog in her.

Listen, don't get on her bad side and don't meet her on the court.

Don't meet her on the court because she will come for you and push you in your place.

OK.

All right, before we get out of here, 1 v1 tournaments.

All right, if you had to step back into that 1 v1 tournament, who is someone that you look forward playing against this season?

Um.

I don't know, I guess anybody, to be honest, I feel like there's so many, yeah, there's so many good players in it, so I think it's like a really good opportunity for it to play against anybody.

Like I think that's, that's like credit to whoever wins whatever game because it's like you're, we're playing against the best of the best 100%, yeah, so, so you're trying to take the crown this season?

Definitely let's go y'all.

Listen, Ray's coming for the crown.

They're coming for the championship.

Look out for the vinyl they are.

Electric this season and we can't wait to see them back on the court coming up season 2.

This was another amazing episode of Around the W.

I'm your host Maria Clifton, AKA DJ Rhea.

That's Ray Burrell, baby, and it's going down.

Stay tuned for another episode coming your way .