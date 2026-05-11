WNBA on Prime Analysts Cynthia Cooper & Swin Cash Talk A’ja Wilson & Caitlin Clark | Around The W

I love the fact that they're trying to get 4 championships, but I'm gonna just tell y'all this, it ain't 4 in a row.

What's going on y'all?

It's another episode of Around the W, and we are so excited to kick off our 2026, that's right, season, and what better way to kick it off.

Not only this season are we celebrating the 30th anniversary of the WNBA, so you know, you know we had to bring in the GOAT, the blueprint of the WNBA.

Herself, yes, she is here.

Hold on, I gotta make sure I have all the accolades correct before we get in here because I can't miss anything about her wokeness and her greatness.

So we are joined today by one of the true pioneers and to me one of the blueprints of the WNBA herself, four-time WNBA champion, 4 time Finals MVP.

2 time league MVP, 3 time scoring champion, NCAA champion, Olympic gold medalist, a member of the WNBA 25th anniversary team who led the league's first dynasty.

That's right, Houston Comets, you know what I'm saying, people.

Please welcome the one and only Cynthia Cooper.

We're done.

Yes, yes, yes , yes, we need a drum roll.

We need, we need all of that.

I love the energy.

Let's go.

No, this is great.

You brought the energy all day, all game, all the time.

You never stopped, so I had to, I had to bring it back.

I had to give it back.

I'll tell you what, you know what?

When I came, when I started playing in the W, the very first thing I thought is I need to lay a foundation here.

I've got to bring the noise.

I've gotta make sure that we get the fans.

Support that we get the league support that people start falling in love with the game of women's basketball because guess what?

I want this to last a long time.

I don't want kids.

I want kids to be able to dream of playing in the WNBA in America and not going overseas to play in the WNBA.

I mean, a lot of people don't know your story like you were doing your thing before the WNBA even kicked off.

You were overseas getting chips, doing your thing, putting in the work, and I mean I love the story.

I, I, I've listened to it several times.

Where you got the phone call that they were looking for you, man, they were looking for you.

Well, but, but I put together, you know, I'm not playing around.

I wanna play in the WNBA, so I put together stats, film.

I, I mean I had it ready, an intro letter.

I was getting ready to send it to Renee Brown, and Renee Brown, I called the head of the me shipping the, the information, and she was like, Cynthia Cooper from Italy, we've been looking for you and I was like.

I was so incredibly excited.

Um, that was part of it.

And then I got a chance to share with my mom the news that I'd be playing in the WNBA and then I had to roll up the sleeves and it was time to get to work.

Well, you already know, listen, we're gonna get to work.

We got a lot to dive into, so are you ready?

I'm ready to kick that off.

All right, so listen.

We're gonna take it to around the W where we talk everything around the W, what's going on, and what better way to talk about the W than one of the pioneers of the game, and it's even more exciting because Amazon Prime has partnered with the WNBA and we are here with an all-star cast today.

That's right.

And of course Cynthia Cooper Dyke is on that roster.

Yeah, can you imagine how it is a great Hall of Fame roster, but Amazon Prime really does it well.

I mean innovative technology they have and and the the programming, the production, the studio, and then the Hall of Fame lineup, right?

So we, we're able to tell stories we're able to, you know, bridge the gap between what they, what the fans know about women's basketball and then our story like what we experienced when we played in the W and then I'll tell you this, this wasn't back in my day we didn't have this back in my day 2.

120 countries around the globe, the fans will get a chance to see the WNBA.

Well, listen, we're gonna jump into this.

I have a few questions for you.

You know that we need to pick your brains and we're going into this season.

So first off, once again, congrats with Amazon Prime, the broadcast team, and what are you looking ahead to this season?

What's a team matchup, for example, that you would love to be on call for that are that you're ready to be like, I can't wait till these two play each other?

Yeah, I think.

I'm gonna go ahead and say um definitely the aces and then I'm gonna say with anybody because here's why the aces are gonna bring out the best in every team they play so when you start talking about the aces playing anybody that other team they're gonna bring their A game that's what happens when you win a championship the next year everybody plays their best basketball against you.

It's so funny you can watch film of a of a team you can do all of your.

Breakdowns, but when you actually get on that court, that team is a little different because they know that they're playing the best, and you're talking about one of the best teams right now.

Speaking of dynasties, they're on their way.

They have 3 championships, for example, with Asia Wilson.

She's trying to, I feel catch up to you, you know.

So what you doing, Asia?

Yeah, what you doing?

What you doing, Asia?

You know what I'm saying?

So what do you think about that?

Meaning she might go for a 4th championship and be up there with you, the Seattle Storm.

You know what I, I love it.

I love it because you know we're supposed to lay the foundation and then we're supposed to do our due diligence, get out there, perform, bring our A game every single night, and then pass the torch, and that's what we've done, right?

So now you see an Asia Wilson, uh, a Caitlin Clark, Angel.

Now you have Page Beckers out in Dallas.

You have all of these great talented players that were dreaming of playing in the W what because we, we laid that foundation, right?

And so I love the fact that they're trying to get 4 championships, but I'm gonna just tell y'all this it ain't 4 in a row .

Mm, you heard that?

I just want y'all to hear.

I just want y'all to hear that 4 in a row.

It ain't back to back to back to back.

Let's go talk y'all mm talk y'all mm girl.

How hard was that, by the way?

I don't think people really understand how hard it is, not only to go back to back to back to back.

I know you talk about your second championship, just the back to back.

That was one of your hardest to overcome, especially with the ABL with the inflection of that and all the players like kind of like what's going on with the free agency going on this season.

No, I, I think it, it.

It was, it was extremely tough because you win your first championship, nobody really knows, knows you.

We had Cheryl for only 5 games of the regular season and she, she was coming off of her pregnancy.

Then the next year we had the influx of the failed ABL league and so now it's a whole new, uh, a lot of new teams and new players and so no one thought that we could win.

Plus no one thought that Cheryl Swoops and I could play together, right?

So.

We had to prove to them that we could play together.

We only ended the season with a 27-3, 90% winning percentage, but I, I, I don't know.

I, I just happen to remember that stat.

I, uh, I, I will tell you that was that back to back was tough enough, right?

But then our, our point guard got sick and so that third championship we dedicated to Kim Perrot and so 3 for 10 was our slogan and um.

Um, and I just remember her passing 22 days before the playoffs started, and I'm, I'm just like no, we have to switch this negative into a positive and pay tribute to someone we love very, very much, right?

And so that was the motivation that was what got us back on that, on that horse and um and won that championship and then the first championship of the new millennium.

I mean who wouldn't wanna win that?

You know, and you just gotta be the first, you know what I'm saying.

So I just think when you, when you're aiming to win back to back championships, you have to be better tomorrow than you were yesterday.

You have to be, you can't be the same as you were last year and expect to have a different, a better result than next year, right?

So that's what it went.

That was the energy that went into a championship run is that listen, I'm coming new.

I'm adding to my game.

I'm gonna be different.

I'm gonna be better next year than I was this year and so you're still not gonna be able to stop me.

Can I get an amen?

Amen, hallelujah.

Listen, I listen, I love sitting here talking to you, winning status all day.

Listen, that energy that you put into your game off the court, on the court, I love it, and I hope other women, other the next generation could look up to that and follow that because one, now we need that, but there's not enough of it.

I don't feel well, yeah, I think, you know, you have to have that self-confidence.

You have to speak to yourself in a.

Positive way you've got to tell yourself what you can do instead of what you can't do.

It's not an obstacle, it's a journey and so you've got this like one step at a time figure it out, figure out how to get past whatever it is that's in your way.

Well, listen, one of the things in the way was the CBA negotiations so now we're fast forwarding we're here.

This movement is moving and I have a question for you on that.

With all of that, you actually get a payout with this, so you and the rest of the OGs are included in this retroactive CBA payments for former players.

How meaningful is that to you to be recognized?

Just great.

It's, it's, it's awesome to be recognized as one of the pioneers and um and that payout was a surprise.

I think it was a surprise to everyone, but it just.

Shows how this new generation, how they respect and care about not just, you know, a new CBA but the pioneers that led the way and and so that was great to see it was great um to it it made me feel like what I did the sacrifices that I particularly made and that we all made was worth it it just was absolutely worth it because.

These young kids, you think they've forgotten about you and then they do something like this they put, make sure that this is in the CBA and so it just, it makes that 30 year, that 30 year anniversary that much more special.

0, 100% and we are giving you your flowers, you and all the OGs, we appreciate you for paving that way before we get out of here, all right, we have a few things quick fire.

Who's your favorite finals match up?

My favorite finals match is your finals matchup for this year?

Like who this year for this year?

I've got New York and the Aces.

OK, OK, OK.

Who are your top three MVP candidates?

Asia Wilson, you can never count her out.

Um, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, yeah man, I'm saying Paige is gonna show out this year.

I like that Paige is gonna show out, and I think, and I, I, and I, you can't go without saying I, I'll say Stewie.

I think Stewie had kind of she got injured late last season and I think she's gonna bring the noise this season.

Oh, she's on her trajectory, even Paige from Unrivaled.

I work with Unrivaled, so even going from that season to see how these women flourish and how better they get, like Stewie, for example, is on a.

Run she won the championship there she went overseas, won another championship, so in her head I think she is ready to run that saying that I was right.

Come on, of course you are right.

All right, obviously you kind of said it, but in a way it may be on her team.

I don't know, but who is the rookie of the Year pick for you?

Gosh, Rookie of the Year, I think is gonna be.

It's a tough one.

I wanna say Betts.

I think she has a chip on her shoulder.

She's out to prove what she can do.

But I can't go against Azy because she's a guard and I think she has a lot to prove herself.

They didn't win the national championship, and I think she feels a way about that and she's gonna bring the, bring the noise and, and, and, and the fire, um, this season.

So I think, I think those two are in the running, but you can't count out Hidalgo, and I mean she's just a beast, so.

We'll see, we'll see.

Listen, a lot of them, they've been putting up numbers.

They've been doing their thing during preseason, so good luck to those ladies.

I mean, Paige just came out with, uh, almost a double-double, like 1214 points and 9 assists, and, and, and she was just, they just set her on the bench for the most.

They, they whooped.

I mean, it was a 30 point deficit, but we're not gonna talk about it.

Oh, that, that it's preseason, preseason.

We're getting ready for the kickoff of the season.

Last question, who had the best offseason?

Oh gosh, I cannot go against Asia Wilson.

Angel Reese comes in a close second, but, uh, Asia has been everywhere.

She's coming out with the A2s this year, and then one of the slogans said, you know what happened to A1.

And I was like, yeah, they sold out, baby.

I couldn't even get a pair.

What's up with that?

No, I think Asia Wilson had by far the best offseason.

OK, well, before we get out of here, Asia, can you please send the other goat, uh, her sneakers, please?

What size?

I'm, I'm, I'm an 11 in women.

OK, so 11 in women, if you're here on a 2s, hook up the girl a 2s.

But we are so excited to sit down with this amazing prime cast.

For this WNBA season, I can't wait to get through the other ladies, but the GOAT herself is here representing, and we are so blessed and thankful to be sitting in your honor.

We love you and we wanna just give you your flowers, Cynthia, and I appreciate you guys.

You know what time it is.

All right y'all, that is a wrap with the GOAT herself, Cynthia Cooperdyke, and like I said, we have a star studded lineup for you today and we are on now to our next guest.

So here we go.

We are joined today by another member of the 25th anniversary WNBA team, a 3 time WNBA champion, a 2 time NCAA champion, a gold medal Olympic medalist, right ?

4 time WNBA.

All-Star and a two-time WNBA All-Star MVP who continues to shape the league and is one of the most respected executives and voices, please welcome the one and only Swin Cash.

Can I take you everywhere with me?

That guy filled my cup right there.

Every morning.

If I could hang out with you every day, girl, I would, yes, hallelujah, whatever you need.

We'll dance, we'll do whatever you need if I can bring that energy into your world because you bring it right back to us.

And we are so excited for you.

Amazon Prime kickoff collaboration.

How excited are you for this collaboration and to be able to use this platform?

You know, I think one of the things for me that I'm most excited about is that it's something that is new, right?

So Amazon and you know Prime has been.

They've been having games on, but now the production of it, the pregame, the postgame, and as somebody who always is.

Like, I like to be on the forefront of being an architect and like building.

I'm excited to kind of build with them and see where this goes.

Well, listen, you are the person to build.

Not only do you wear many hats, but you do it all, girl.

Front office, back office, player, coach, anything, you have done it.

So we are gonna jump into a round the W where we talk a little bit about the W, what's coming up for this 2026 season, how excited we are.

And like I said, with this partnership with Amazon Prime.

As the league continues to grow and more fans are tuning in, what do you see as your responsibility as one of the voices of the WNBA?

I think I'm, uh, for someone like me, um, what I'm hoping to accomplish is really to make sure that I take that institutional knowledge that I have of not only playing in the league for 15 years, but sitting at this intersection of culture of sports from an executive standpoint and really storytell and give the fans a little bit more, go a little bit deeper, because I think a lot of times you can watch the games.

And you can enjoy the games that are happening, but what are those stories?

What's behind the scenes?

What's happening on the bench?

What could the coaches be potentially thinking?

What are players potentially thinking?

I think that level of insight is why I'm so excited to work with this team on prime.

I mean, you look at our lineup and our talent and the people that we'll get to work with, that's what excites me most.

Well, the star-studded lineup, uh, we add the star-studded lineup.

I just am so excited for what's to come.

You said it's something new.

We're all excited for something new and that's one of the biggest things within this community is the storytelling.

Women have that ability, but the storytelling that you guys provide for it makes us all connected to it.

And listen, I , I want to be very clear, um, we do play a vital role, I think on Prime, but I do want to give a shout out to there's a lot of women, especially I know personally, uh, different black women who have started.

Platforms and really had the foundation and the base of keeping this growth going.

So although we'll be sitting in the seat on Prime talking about it, I look at us bringing in those different diverse voices that have been also doing this work and uh that's what I'm most excited about.

This is the ecosystem of all of us.

It's not just about just one company and now we're very competitive now.

Let me know, let me tell you, Prime, we're gonna have it together, but we understand that we're part of this kind of bigger ecosystem and that's what excites me.

Most of where the W's going.

Well, we just want to give you your flowers because not only what you do, but the diversity and inclusiveness that you stand for, that we need.

We need people like you to voice that, to stand up for us.

Some people don't have that voice or that platform, and you continuously do it.

So we just want to give you your flowers on that.

OK.

Now, you were the number two draft pick, OK, in the 2002, 2022, 2002 WNBA draft.

So You know exactly what this moment feels like for players coming into this league.

So what did, what did you feel about this year's past season's draft?

You know, the thing was, is, first of all, shout out to the orange carpet, the this, I mean, the production itself, the changing of the outfits.

I mean, there was so much that was going on.

I love the way that these young women showed up.

They showed up not only as athletes, but businesswomen, understanding, standing in their truth.

And the thing I like most about this class is that.

They will be coming in as the first class under this new CBA.

So the story they tell, the product, their play, how their journey is in the league, will always go back to this first initial class.

And so I was really excited for them.

I thought it was an amazing, obviously Final Four.

And so there's a lot of talent.

There's a depth, breadth of talent, and we'll be able to see that this year.

I know, I love it.

I heard one.

One of the things was this was the most dresses they've ever had in a draft.

And I was like, oh, nobody put on suits.

Everybody had a dress.

They looked like they were going to the Oscars .

I was like, I, I was trying to figure out if it was giving kind of that Met gala like we gotta go back and I mean Flage came through and I said, I mean, it's one of those things where you realize that They know that in 10 to 15 years they're gonna look back at these pictures.

It's like I gotta be all the way together cause I actually was talking to uh to Sue about this because as we look back, we were just talking about this and we said, we are so happy that we kinda kept it.

And Sue, believe it or not, um, who was my college roommate, and I think actually a little bit of WNBA history.

I think we may be the first kind of college roommates that went 1 and 2 in the WNBA draft.

Look that up for me I've seen that.

The thing that was funny about it is she had a jacket and she decided the last moment to take the jacket off.

I had a jacket and we decided to take it off.

So when you see us in this picture and it's all 4 of Tamika, Asia, Sue and I, um, with um.

With the commissioner, you see that we all, we're not in the actually suits and things we had going there.

And I'm so happy.

I'm so happy.

I said that rap just looks so much better than what I had.

I'd have been boxed out, girl.

I was like, OK, this looks a little, this, this dated well.

I love it.

Well you just mentioned Argo Flage.

So speaking of Flage, one of the biggest storylines was her sliding 8 and then getting traded, right?

So, how surprising was that to you and What did you make of that situation?

This is, this is the fun part.

This is actually the first time I'm speaking about, about this, um.

I think that the WNBA this year in the next couple of years are going to have to, the front offices are going to have to speak a little bit more and it may make some people very uncomfortable because in the past when you had, you know, you're dealing with a, you know, 5 cap, it's different.

But when that cap jumps up and you're having to make moves.

Front offices have to move and do the business of the team.

And sometimes things happen before trades, before draft, after draft, certain things are agreed upon, and so you don't know the full story.

So I think that was the first time where you are actually seeing, OK, now why are the Valkyries doing this?

What happened with Seattle?

And you, and more information will come out afterwards, but we see this happen all the time on the.

NBA side.

So it made me really giddy because I was like, I want the, I want the inside track of what's happening so we can dive into it.

But then that's gonna be our job on Prime.

It's our job to have the people on the set, to have the people at the game that can talk about like these type of things that happen and why.

Um, and I think it's gonna take the fans into a deeper journey about what does it look like for front offices down in the, um, what does it look like with the new.

Cap.

What does it look like with player movement?

Cause baby, right now, your girl's trying to figure out who's on what team keeping up with everything, and I love that, but it's changing and it's for the better.

0, 100%.

I was doing the same.

I'm looking up rosters.

I was like, she saw a team when she got waived.

Who team is she on now?

I mean, it's super exciting from last year's storyline, you know, when Kate, or two years ago when Kate Martin got picked up in the crowd, you know, and then you're getting traded.

Mid, it's, it's crazy, but it's also exciting and we can't wait for the storylines, the tea, all that good stuff, you know.

Now, speaking of number one, AZ goes number one.

Let's start at the top with her, OK?

So overall, what did you make of that pick and what kind of impact do you expect her to have right away?

I mean, I've just seen her in the preseason doing her thing .

So what do you think about that?

You know, I.

I think it's always pressure no matter where you go, especially at number one, right?

I think AZ came in and you look at Um, the expectations that were already there.

I think she was throughout the whole season, everybody had her identified as number one, but as you know, these things tend to, it doesn't happen until you're called.

I remember in our draft, um, through letting out this big sigh, we knew she was going number one, but you never really know it until you hear your name being called.

I will say this about Azy, she has a skill set that in this league, um, the right team put in the right position.

She is a knockdown dead-eye shooter, um, one of the purest jumpers kind of that I've seen.

And it's gonna be interesting to see how Dallas uses her, I think, within um this kind of backcourt, but the reality of it is she's coming in with people that have experience and that have won, and I think leaning into your vets, I would tell everybody in this rookie class and every rookie class that comes after, find your vet, uh, ask questions, listen more, and you'll have a phenomenal career.

Your journey is your journey.

Oh yeah, I mean, I'm super excited.

She's the people's princess and she's always quiet and sweet.

I Can't wait for her to get into something this season.

So I'm gonna push her buttons and you see her react cause I've never seen her react.

Like, I've never seen her really react to anything, so I'm just, I'm, I'm gonna see if anybody tests her this season .

We're gonna, we're gonna see.

She'll she'll get tested.

That's the one thing about the, it doesn't matter who you are, where you get picked, everyone gets tested.

Uh, the real question is how you react after it.

Exactly, exactly, exactly.

Now listen, we have a lot of teams, a lot of rosters shaking up the.

Season, a lot of teams, I feel like the playing field is even for a lot of teams.

You don't know where it's gonna go, where it might go, who might actually step up.

So speaking of the Atlanta Dream, who finished, I think around 3rd last year and 3rd in the ranking, what do you feel about Angel Reese joins the top seeded Atlanta team and what do you think she brings to that group and how serious of a contender are they now?

I think the Atlanta Dream did, um, an excellent job, uh, this, this offseason, and I say not only, I think.

Getting, um, Angel there and making that trade , but I think retaining their talent.

They had a great core, um, young talent, their backcourt, and also I think Angel spending some time and playing with some of the other players on the team with USA basketball and those things.

You have those type of connections, uh, but this is gonna be a fast team.

I think they're, they're, they're gearing up to try to outs.

For you.

They're going to push, uh, but when you have someone with a particular skill set that Angel has, and she's even worked on her game, and I think you'll see even more of that , uh, coming into fruition this year, but she's a walking double-double.

And when you have somebody that can command the paint and that's that aggressive that competes and understands and has won at a high level, uh, adding that to your franchise is, is so.

Important.

And I think culturally, I think Angel and coming to Atlanta, and I actually live in Atlanta, so I see the way that the city's embraced her.

It's gonna be a little something different down in the A.

No, I, I feel it.

I feel like that the A is going to be a top contender.

They're going to bring their A game.

Who do you feel is going to be in the top this season?

Like I said, the rosters are shaken up.

Playing fields a little bit even.

Yeah, yeah, you know what, it's gonna be a toss-up.

I think we really need to get into the season and a couple of things that people aren't thinking about is that, look, we have players playing at unrivaled AU, all these different things, but there was a short condensed season with that CBA and so how people are quickly getting acclimated because there were so many changes, chemistry on teams , how are they able to get into the flow, coaches get them coached up and prepared to play.

What I like is the two developmental players.

I think if you utilize that roster spot and you can get players that are, you know, getting better throughout time because, you know, different injuries and things occur, it comes down to health, it comes down to chemistry, and it comes down to timing.

Those three things for me are really, really important.

And New York.

The aces.

Everyone were doubling down.

I mean, Satu going to New York, that was a great get.

We didn't see that one coming.

Uh, but I think everyone, even Phoenix, they're like, you know what, we feel good about ourselves.

We're gonna run it back a little bit.

We'll see if any mid-season activity happens based off of, you know, what, how teams start out this season.

Oh, I know, we can't wait.

It's gonna get spicy.

It's gonna get spicy.

It's gonna be wild.

So before we get out of here, a few last things, league predictions.

I have a few questions for you.

Who is your finals matchup?

Oh.

I'm not sure.

You know, right now, I would lean towards, uh, the Aces getting back there.

I don't think anyone's betting against, um, Asia.

I think she's told you as much.

Shout out to Ace, OK.

Uh, but I think New York's gonna have a little something to say.

I think until someone takes those two down for me, I just see the way that their rosters are laid out.

Um, obviously, I think for New York that coaching changes, we're, we're gonna have to see how, how that plays out.

But they have the talent, they have the rosters and the depth, um, to be able to make a run.

So right now, early on, but don't hold me to it.

I say New York and uh.

All right, well, you know, the other GOAT, you know, Coop, she said the same exact thing.

She said aces and liberties.

So I mean that's 2 for 2 from the GOATs.

OK.

Who are your top 3 MVP candidates?

Oh, good one, good one.

Asia's obviously there .

I would, I lean towards Stewey trying to make a, a, a strong push here.

Uh, but last year I thought what AT did, um, was phenomenal.

I mean, she was, she was right there having a phenomenal year.

Um.

I think with Pee being down, I think those 3 for me right now.

Uh, but we'll see, we'll see.

Listen, I'm not, I'm not holding myself to anything because you gotta show up, you gotta do the work, you gotta come out there and play.

The only one I can tell you is in that group, legitimately would be Asia Wilson.

OK.

Who is your rookie of the Year?

Oh, That's a, that's a really good one.

I actually believe a lot of times Rookie of the Year doesn't just come down to, a lot of times you think.

The number one pick's going to go to a team that needs her and she's going to get all these reps and different things.

I think AZ is, she's going to have opportunity, but she has a lot of different scoring and different options that are around her that actually have to have the ball in her hand a little bit more.

I think, to be honest with you, Fla may surprise some people because they are kind of building, you see how they're kind of building around her.

And so to be a rookie and to have Like, just listen, it's a blank canvas, go out there.

You're able to then produce from a number standpoint in that.

So I think she may have the most opportunity to do it, but I would lean towards, you know, AZ having a little bit of something to say.

OK, OK.

Last question, who had the best offseason to you?

Who had the best offseason?

That's a really great question.

Um.

I actually, and this is, I'll put the nerd hat on for a little bit, I shouldn't say nerd hat, executive hat.

I think how Washington has made the decision to actually build with youth last year getting, um, you know, 3 top picks and then again this year, um, the draft class that they got, they are actually showing you how you're going to have to build up your roster.

I thought.

You know, I was really surprised by Phoenix not really diving or being able to pull in somebody from the, from free agency.

But I thought how Washington is building from somebody that sat on the NBA side too, they're committed to the build, right?

And, uh, we saw a lot of changes happen in Chicago and it was like, OK, we gotta, you know, you're getting Sky and you're get Ricky, let's win right now.

But that commitment by Washington, I think we'll be talking about that into the future if these young players are able to develop and really hit.

I love it.

We love it and we just wanna thank you, Swin, for giving us your time, for, you know, blessing us with your presence on the show and no one's told you today you're amazing, you're awesome, and we just wanna give you your flowers for everything that you're doing to change the game, and you are a true pioneer within this game.

So keep trailblazing and keep shining queen.

I appreciate you and you keep doing your thing.

You, we need, we need voices.

We need women across the board, um, having voices.

Well, listen, it starts with you guys.

I look up to you.

Guys, I know other generations do.

I know the future generations do.

And if it's not for people like you to lay that blueprint down, you know what I'm saying, we're lost.

So keep guiding us and keep leading the way.

Thank you, Queen.

We appreciate you.

That was another episode of Around the W with our one and only the GOATwin cast.

And listen, this is the kickoff for the 2026 season.

So of course we have another guest coming up.

Please welcome Lachina Robinson.

The building.

Thank you so much.

We are so excited to have you.

We are so excited for the star studded Amazon Prime broadcast cast that is going down this season.

And talk about it.

How excited are you for this?

Oh my goodness, I'm elated, right?

I remember the days where we just craved accessibility of the WNBA to watch games, to learn about the players, to be entertained and educated and prime is put together.

an outstanding group, Hall of Famers across the board.

Like I don't know that I've ever seen a studio lineup that has that many Hall of Famers on it.

And so like the fan in me, the little girl in me is excited to hear from Coop and to hear Candace Parker and Swin Cash, Kara Lawson, but I'm just happy that we'll get to talk more W and that we'll see it in more places because as you know, the game is legit, legit.

We're going to talk more W.

Right now we're gonna jump right into it.

How excited not only are you for this season, but with the league now on prime, how do you think this changes the way the WNBA is covered and consumed?

Yeah, we're gonna have a variety.

They're gonna be so many more voices that will be covering W, so you'll get a diversity of perspective, which I think is so important in growing a game like the WNBA.

Um, but what I really love about Prime is how they lean into technology and they're going to be using innovation.

I don't want to give away all the secrets, but the fans will get to take in the game in a different way.

I had a chance to, uh , visit the LA studios and see the LED floor and just some of the things they're planning for the season.

So, um, yeah, they're gonna be doing it a little differently in a way that the fans will definitely love.

Oh, we can't wait.

We can't wait.

Don't you can't spill all the tea.

There's some things coming.

Tune in.

It is going down for the kickoff of this season, especially, and it's gonna be amazing.

Now speaking.

Of the players now that are doing their thing.

Caitlin Clark, our girl is back, right?

Do you expect her to come back with vengeance this season, especially because she sat out pretty much the whole season last year?

I do expect her to come back with a vengeance.

Caitlin is a competitor.

She loves to be on the court, only played what, 13 games last season.

I had a chance to travel to Puerto Rico for the World Cup qualifiers and watch her play.

It had been the first time that she had touched the court since I think July of last season.

And she looked great, very comfortable.

You could tell she's been working on her body.

She just looks stronger, more confident.

And when you look at what the Indiana Fever has assembled around her, the ability to get Kelsey Mitchell signed back, Aaliyah Boston, obviously, who had an outstanding season last year, but also just adding some different pieces here and there that I think will not only make them competitive and get back to the playoffs, I believe that it's a team that'll contend for a championship.

100%, 100%.

Now this is year 2 for Paige, our girl in Dallas.

OK.

Paige Beckers is entering year 2.

What does Dallas look like with Paige leading the way and what is her ceiling like this season?

Well, I'm impressed with what Kurt Miller did with the roster at Dallas, in particular their front line.

I mean, you get two players like Atlanda Smith and Jess Shepherd, and all of a sudden like you just have the experience, the rebounding, the defense down low that they're definitely going to need.

But Year one is always most difficult in my opinion for WNBA players because you're going right from college basketball into the WNBA, especially with the pressures that Paige Beckers is facing, um, you know, all eyes are on her as the number one pick.

So while she did great things last year, I think we're gonna see the best of Paige Beckers this season.

She could be an MVP candidate because she now has the interior game and experience to support what she's doing on the perimeter.

Enrique, who had a down season last year, I think is gonna come back punching and of course the familiarity with, with AZ Fudd.

And so, um, you know, I, I expect Paige Beckers to continue to unveil different levels of her game because I don't think we got the full arsenal last year.

0, 100%.

I mean, even just seeing her in unrivaled, like her introduction there, I'm like, OK, girl, like you acting like you're one of the vets out here, you know, you, you're holding your own and you're standing your ground.

So yeah, she's.

Also playing for a more experienced head coach like Jose has done it at the college level, um, for a very long time successfully, and I think that level of confidence bleeds over from the head coach to players and so Page will definitely benefit from that as well.

Oh, I see that too.

All right, coverage and sleeper teams here we go.

You've seen teams like the Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings, New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, and Los Angeles Sparks leading the way as the most televised teams.

This season.

I mean, I just looked at some of the games.

I know I just saw Indiana's up there with 44 nationally televised games, followed by like I think the Liberty and a few other people with 35, etc.

But what do you think about that?

Record 216 nationally televised games, it feels surreal.

Um, this new media rights deal is very expansive.

Every night you'll be able to turn on to a different network and find WNBA presented in a different way, as we talked about each network.

Having their own flair, their own favor, uh, flavor, um, and so everything, every number, every metric for the WNBA is trending up when it comes to ratings, ticket sales, valuation, so why not put them on television more?

And I just love it when we can see them on broadcast television, but also you can see them on a streamer and, and the convenience of that as we know where media is headed in the st to streaming platforms.

So, um, I, I think.

It's going to do nothing but help the trajectory of the growth that's already happening.

0, 100%.

And shout out to Prime for them putting you guys and us women on the map because this is global now.

The exposure, the streaming that you just talked about is global now.

So people in other countries, cities are now going to see this.

And it's, it's funny you say that because on my flight here, I was literally, you know, watching the live television and Prime Sports.

Sure enough, has a spot right there.

So when you're on your flight.

You can, I won't say my favorite airline because I don't know what the sponsor situation looks like on here, but um, you can watch Prime sports on the flights.

Like it's available there.

So yeah, very accessible and to your point, global, global.

Yeah.

Shout out to Prime.

Listen, doing the damn thing.

OK.

So Liberty, title, defense, right?

So the New York Liberty add another All-Star, Satu Sabili, and have a new coach heading into this season.

What are your predictions?

The sky's the limit for this team.

First of all, the thing that stands out to me is just the level of talent and the size, right?

Um, we already know what Stewie and Sabrina and JJ bring.

Um, and then you add a player like Satu Sabli, and Satu again is a player where I don't think we've seen the highest level of her game.

She is absolutely a unicorn, but one of the best aspects of her game that I believe will really show itself in New York with their system is her passing ability.

She is such an underrated passer.

And so to see her in the mix with Leonie Phoebus and Bonaja Laney Hamilton, who's also, you know, back and healthy and in her groove, um.

Wow, this team is talented, very big.

It's really going to be about adjusting to the new head coach DeMarco and how quickly that happens and the new system getting acclimated.

Obviously, Sabrina starting out the season, out the first couple of weeks with an injury, so hopefully she gets back to the swing of things.

But, um, this talent on paper is incredible.

How do you feel about them potentially running it back, but also that championship trajectory?

Yeah.

Oh yeah, that's very well in reach.

Um, and in particular the way that Breanna Stewart has, has started to play.

I was, uh, covering the playoffs last season when in their final game, I think she had like 14 points in the, in the fourth quarter, um, and they did go on to get eliminated, but you just saw something different in Stewie.

You saw it in unrivaled as well, where she's starting to play with that chip on her shoulder again and that high level of confidence.

She can get her 3s to fall and just be the motor that she is, um, that to me is going to.

Be one of the driving forces in their success.

0, 100%, especially if she just came back overseas, won another chip.

So she just has chips on chips on chips.

Oh I know.

She's like I'm just gonna run over here and get this, collect this check real quick overseas.

I'll be back.

Shout out to Stu.

Add another trophy to the resume.

I know, I was like, OK, well, bring another one back to New York.

You got that.

OK.

So before we get out of here, Lana, I have a few predictions for you, league predictions.

What are you thinking?

Who is your finals matchup?

Oh my goodness.

Um, so I always start with the defending champs because I believe that they deserve that respect.

So I am going to start with the Las Vegas Aces and then I am going to throw in the Indiana Fever.

Yeah, I believe that what they did.

last season without Caitlin Clark in the lineup.

I mean, they pushed Vegas to 5 games in overtime in the semifinals.

Like that is a team that now has a very high level of confidence for what they can achieve.

Um, Stephanie White, as you know, is an outstanding coach.

So that's my early prediction, but.

It's way too early to tell.

Listen, I, I agree on that.

Shout out to Stephanie White because what she did with that finals, I'm sitting there going, you just have Kelsey Mitchell and who, where was everybody else?

So shout out to Kelsey Mitchell.

She literally put Indiana on her back and went.

Crazy.

I was just like, this is out of control .

I was like, I didn't even know you had that, I knew you could score and you were prolific like that, but I didn't know you were like like eyes open now.

And then she had, remember she had the numbness in her legs and ended up not being able to finish.

Who knows if she was healthy, what could have happened down the stretch, but Oh, she's so good.

But that's coaching.

Like Stephanie White literally had 4 or 5 starters out and she coached them to the finals.

I'm sitting there going, oh my goodness, like.

She knows what she's doing.

She knows what she's doing.

All right, who are your top 3 MVP candidates?

Ooh, top 3 MVP candidates.

I would say.

Definitely Asia Wilson.

Have to go there.

I'm going to throw Stewie's name in there.

Yeah, I think we're going to see a resurgence there with Stewie.

And then my last one, I am going to go with Alicia Grey.

I love it.

OK.

OK.

Why do you say Alicia Gray?

Cause I just, I'm only saying this because we had Swin and Coop all say Stewie, Asia, but I, you are the first Alicia Gray, and I love, I love Al.

I love, I love.

I love.

Yeah, um, I just believe that we are seeing her confidence build year after year.

And she had a breakout season last year and I just believe that like Now she's in the system with Carl Semesko for another year.

She is one of the vets on that team.

When you look at as much youth as they have, like they have Jordan Canada, they have Bree Jones, but she's also one of the more experienced players in that, in that lineup.

Um, and so yeah, I just see her having a, a, a big season and yeah, being in the mix for MVP.

I love that because she, she was on that championship on rival Misty team, you know, that team, so she, she does have a.

Another chip and I, I feel like she has a chip on her shoulder to get that.

I feel like the last few years, the way she's moving, she's coming away with a lot of coins, a lot of trophies.

Like remember the All-Star year she won like all the money, all the competitions.

It was like ever since then I feel like she's been on this insane run.

100% that's that's where I'm leaning.

OK, we love you.

OK.

All right, so who is your rookie of the Year pick?

Oh, Rookie of the Year.

Mmm.

I'm going to go with Olivia Miles.

Yeah, I believe that Rookie of the Year is all about space and opportunity and with the new configuration of Minnesota's roster, um, having targets that you can get the ball to like Courtney Williams, McBride, Nafisa Collier when she comes back, and just the ease of her passing ability.

She's going to bring so much ooh ahh to the game.

Fans are going to love her, but I just think she has a.

Game and she's had a pro game her entire college career, so she will translate well.

But one thing I'm noticing about a lot of the rookies these days is that they're all translating very well from college to the WNBA.

Like I remember even 5 years ago, we felt like the gap was so wide and it would take rookies a long time to come in and get their bearings.

But now these rookies are coming in fearless.

They're showing up, they're playing physical, and so it's anyone's.

Game, it could very well be AZ.

It could be Raven in India just because of the role she's playing, uh, but I'm, I'm gonna say Olivia Miles.

Yeah, I love that.

I love that.

That's a good choice.

And it's crazy how you just said that because with the run, they just finished college a week or two ago, went to the draft, and then you're jumping right into this .

I think it's because they're ready and they're like they already have the mentality, especially if they just finished playing.

So like they're ready to go.

But I love that you said that because you're just like, back then you were like, wait.

OK, it takes a while.

It's going to take a year or two for them to get in the flow.

They're coming in and I'm looking at them, especially preseason.

I'm like, you're putting up 20.

You're putting up these numbers.

Like what is going on here?

When you think about the Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese class in particular, like Rakia, Camilla, like look at the roles.

That they are playing on their team.

Like they're starting.

They were coming out of the gates were expected to contribute.

So, um, yeah, I just feel like even further down that first round, there's just more readiness across the board.

0, 100%.

All right, last question.

Who had the best offseason for you?

The best offseason to me was.

The Dallas Wings.

I agree.

Yeah, they, they, they cleaned up nice.

I mean, you get the #1 pick, you get two veteran interior players, you get Alicia Clark, who I don't think she's talked about enough, bringing exactly what they need with her.

Veteran experience.

She's a 3&D player, don't get me wrong, she can contribute on the court, but Dallas has long needed that vocal vet, that leader on the floor who can help balance Enrique, who is a leader by example, but maybe not as much, right, that part.

But not as much in her in her in the vocal aspect.

Paige is young, AZ is young, so everyone's coming and learning.

And so she really was an important piece.

So I just like what they've assembled and I think they had a fantastic offseason.

I love that you highlighted that.

That's awesome.

Yeah.

Well, listen, that is a wrap.

We are so excited for this season on Prime, Amazon Prime to catch you the star studded.

Cast of all you amazing influential women that literally are the voice of this league.

I, I always say that all the time because without you guys especially paving the way and being on that platform to give us that, like we wouldn't be where we are today.

So thank you and thank you for everything you are doing.

I love watching the way that you bring so much energy and just so much love to the W, whether you're at the games or you're doing your media work like.

Everything we're all doing is is so important, but you're well respected and I'm glad that I finally had a chance to have a conversation so excited to sit down with you and if no one's told you today once again, we are giving your flowers, but you are amazing.

We love you and listen, the sky's the limit, so we can't wait to see where this all goes and just thank you.

Thank you so much for joining us today.

It's gonna be a fun season.

You already know that's your girl LaChina Robinson and of course I said we have that star studded lineup, so you know we got one more in the bag for you.

Please welcome one of the most dynamic voices in the game, our girl Ali Clifton.

Now, by the way, she, I'm Clifton, she's Clifton, so we could be cousins, we could be related, but I'm sitting down with our family right now.

I don't know why it's like hearing my name from someone else like as your, it's so crazy to me.

No, it was, it was wild.

I'm looking at the star-studded cast.

I said, Is that my cousin sitting over there, Ali?

Well, because you know, I'm half Irish, so we, we could be related, girl.

We could be related.

But listen , Ali, we are so excited about this.

Amazon Prime season covering the WNBA, the partnership.

We can't be more ecstatic for what's going to be going down this season.

How excited are you to be a part of this?

I'm thrilled.

Um, I am so fortunate and grateful to be a part of the NBA inaugural season.

And when I got asked to even be a part of the W, I was floored.

I mean, when I got the call, I think I I didn't answer right away just because.

This has been a game that I've played my entire life that I love.

And so to be able to be a small part with this, as you mentioned, cast of Hall of Famers, and also just the people of Amazon.

The one thing I've learned is they're family.

They're wonderful people.

They care about you.

And I think to be able to then cover the game and just kind of that environment, there's nothing better.

No, we're so excited for, like I said, all the tea, all the.

Storylines, everything that is going to go down this season, and we were just talking about it a second ago.

I was sitting down with Swin, Coop, LaChina that this is global broadcasting now.

This is going to be in other countries.

It's upstream, you know, I mean, it's not like it's nationally televised and it's global.

How excited for you?

I, I mean, I just think that it's fitting and not for me.

I think it's fitting for the women, um, to be able to just.

Continue to showcase who they are and how special they are and how talented they are.

Um, and we get a part of that in storytelling.

And, um, I, I think too for me, like I've been around the game, as I've mentioned my entire life, but to now get to like talk it with people who have won at a high, high level, um, who have been a part of, of the game globally, um, I get to learn.

It's exciting.

Um, there's nothing better, really.

Nothing better and we're so excited to have you sit down with us so we could talk about what's going on in the W for this upcoming 2026 season.

So fan experience, new fan experience during this time on Amazon Prime with the WNBA.

What excites you the most about this season?

Uh, I just think first and foremost what happened this offseason, and that's the growth, right?

Whether it's the expansion or just these women, these.

Incredible athletes continuing to show how deserving they are, and I think with that, um, one thing I've learned is that they will not back down.

They know who they are, they know what they're about, and I think then to be able to back it up.

Uh, through competition in sport, that's what I'm excited about.

Um, and then to see the fans, um, and the family of the W continue to gravitate towards that, um, and grow, um, even more so.

That's what I'm looking forward to.

I mean, the WNBA to me is one of the biggest movements out there.

Like, not only 1 or 23 on board, but they can get pretty much, I want to say over 90% of.

The people on board, if it's for rights, if it's for a movement, if it's for whatever, they will make it happen.

And that's my favorite thing about them to that point, and not only will they push to have the movement, but then they'll back it up.

And, and they get the credit.

Um, maybe not when, when it's timely and when they should, but they do just from recognition of other leagues, sports leagues, you know, it's the W led this charge.

Or the W knows this or the W's doing that and it's just like, yeah, jump on board, come on, you know.

Well listen, you're gonna be here to tell us all.

You're doing the play by play, you're doing everything.

So I'm so excited to hear everything that's going down with what you have to give us and put on our plates here.

So speaking of a few teams and some movement going on in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky have a new look heading into the season.

What do you make of their roster and what would a successful year look like for them?

I was a little biased, and a little heartbroken from the standpoint of I've had an opportunity to cover the LA Sparks over the last couple of seasons with Spectrum Sportsnet.

And I have loved the growth and development of Rekia Jackson.

Um, and so I think just with, you know, the roster that they've built there.

Did I just see recently too Natasha Cloud has been Cloud is now on that team.

Yeah, they have a, I, I was just saying they have a bunch of dogs on the team.

You've got Rekia, you have T Cloud, you have DJ.

Skyler Diggins, the competitiveness, um, to your point, the dog in that, um, I, I think that's the, the one thing that I'm excited about that roster and just seeing how they can bring it all together and in one motion and take that competitiveness, um, and see what they can make of it.

I think it'll be interesting.

Yeah, I can't forget Slew, Courtney Vander Slew, and I can't forget Aza Ray Stevens, who is.

LA girl who is about to go crazy.

6 playing like she had 12.

I'm like, listen, Azare.

Last season being a little bit more healthy than the prior seasons with her in LA and that's all we wanted for her was just to be healthy and to be able to do her thing.

And so hopefully being back in Chicago, where she became a champion, I think it'll be fun.

Exactly.

They're gonna be contenders for sure.

All right, Minnesota situation.

A lot of going on in Minnesota.

What's your read on them right now?

Uh, well, I think obviously Napisa and the timeliness of her injury, what that looks like.

Um, but I think Olivia Miles, you know, I, I think there's an interesting, uh, mark for, you know, when you talk about Rookie of the Year and what that looks like, um, her stepping into that competitiveness, um, position there.

And just the opportunity to grow.

I think that's the one thing that I always look forward to in terms of rookies coming in, um, the ones that are able to make that transition quicker maybe than others, or, um, if it does take them time to get used to the game at the next level, because at the end of the day, we all know that there are going to be those moments, right?

Um, but will she step in and be able to fill those shoes because she's going to have an opportunity.

Um, and until, you know, the star in Nafisa comes back, she's, um, so much of obviously Minnesota.

So, um, I'm looking forward to seeing what the rookie can do.

Love it.

And we were just talking with Swin about how the jump maybe a few years ago from being a rookie into the season, it took a while to kind of get acclimated and you're like, oh, is she gonna be a star?

Is she not compared to these players now, Olivia Miles, other people coming in, putting up these numbers, Lauren.

Doing their thing like right away.

I do think that there's the one thing watching is the, the fearlessness of players.

I think you can say a lot about an individual, right?

Like stepping in, not afraid to make the mistakes, making the mistakes, those that they have around them.

That's the one thing, beautiful thing there with Minnesota is that she's going to have veterans around her that will be there for her and help because it's, it's inevitable, like I mentioned.

Um, but I do think that there's so many ways in which you can fast track that in a sense, and so we'll see what she can do.

I can't wait to see what they actually do, especially when she gets healthy.

Like the passes she's gonna receive, like it's gonna be insane with Olivia.

I can't wait.

All right, expansion teams, Cinderella story, the Golden State Valkyries were a true surprise in the expansion last year.

When you look at last year's expansion teams, what do you think is the most primed to be the Cinderella story?

In terms of what do you mean ?

as far as, so Valhalla, Valkyrie, they just came up.

They were in the playoffs.

They're contenders.

So this season coming up, who do you think might be that Cinderella story?

Oh, if I just had to go out on a limb and just.

I'll go with Toronto.

Oh, OK, I like that too in terms of just the expansion teams, right?

I'll go Toronto and I'm just gonna say one name.

Marina Mabry.

No pressure, no pressure, but she's fun.

She's electric.

She's spicy.

She's spicy.

Um, and I think if you're, you're talking about bringing together players, that's what it's all about, right, with these teams and figuring out how you can make it work, make it mesh.

I understand like free agency and moves and stuff like that.

That's all a part of it.

Um, but I think there's just so.

Much newness and uh she's someone that could, could lead and catapult that.

That was the one thing that I was like, oh, that might be a good 1.

100%.

I mean, during Unrival, she had a crash out jar.

So I'm waiting to see what her crash out jar is going to look like for the WNBA because she's spicy and I love that she brings that tenacity and that toughness as well that you were saying because they wanted her to.

Step up and play such a big role with the sun that, you know, it was hard because she didn't have a lot of pieces around her.

And I feel with Sandy, with a lot of the other players, you have another Sabali, like you have, you know, champions, a few champions around, like you can do your thing.

So and I think is on the road for the Commissioner's Cup.

So hey, hey, throw that out into the universe.

Throw all that out there.

We can't wait for that.

I love the commissioner.

I love the commission's Cup.

I cannot wait for all the extraness.

All right.

You were talking about LA, your LA peoples, your LA family.

Let's talk about our girl Kelsey Plum real quick in the Los Angeles Sparks.

So, Kelsey made the move from Vegas to go to LA, being a number one option last season, right?

So now that they're bringing Aneka and they have so much talent, what do you think is at stake for her and this new team heading into this season?

They've been so.

They've been right there the last couple of seasons.

I think bringing in the new face and voice in the head coaching chair.

I think the players took to her.

I think they appreciated it.

I think there was a lot of buy-in.

But I think with Kelsey Plum, the one thing that I appreciated watching and being a part of the broadcast last year covering the sparks was she wanted that.

Next step of her career, right?

She wanted to be looked at as someone more than just X.

And from a leadership standpoint, that's the one thing that I appreciated most about her.

And I think you're adding Neka back in the fold, right?

A Cameron Brink that's healthy from the jump, and Ariel Atkins, from a defensive standpoint.

Um, I, I just think that Kelsey has what it takes to get them to where that they, they've needed to be back in, and that's the playoffs.

100%.

I mean, even just watching her at unrivaled, you know, I always say you're exposed in that because it's 3 on 3.

So if you're not, if you're not scoring, if you're not providing some type of attribute to the court or the game.

You're exposed.

Everyone notices what you're doing.

And I remember the first game or two, she kept trying to say like, I'm just trying to find my footing.

And then she just balled out and was out of control.

But, and she, she is, and I think that's one thing Kelsey has.

We, we all know she has that skill, but it's like the one thing that they've needed, and, and I know Neka always had it, but like they've needed that leader.

You know, especially through the coaching changes and the changes in the front office and so forth.

And so just kind of, it just feels more established in a respectful way and, and, um, she, she's a big part of that.

And she did it quickly last season.

And that was fun to watch her take that challenge.

So listen, before we get out of here, we, we need a few predictions from you, OK?

Who Is your finals matchup for this coming up season.

Who do you see in the finals?

Um, Dare I say it?

Do we do it again?

Do we, do we put Las Vegas in there again?

Every, so all, everybody else we ask this question has agreed with that.

So that is one, yes.

So who is the opposing team they're gonna be playing?

Who, who else have they thrown out?

I'll let you go first and then I'll tell you after.

We need, we need your opinion, non-biased.

Um, How about?

Liberty.

All right.

Do we do it?

So you and Swin and all agreed with that.

Yes.

So, yes, I was the only one that was the only one that said something different.

I'm, yeah, sometimes I like to be different and just throw out like a, a sleeper or something.

I, I just can't.

I mean, I agree.

Why do you think that, by the way?

Just the, the star power.

Yeah, just the bringing the, bringing back with the liberty who they have, um, the talent, the depth.

Uh, until you.

The fever, uh, until you show me differently, OK, Lachina had said the fever, so you up there.

That's the only, that's the only one on the outside that I would.

We love this.

The prime cast is on point, as you can tell.

They know what they're doing and what they're talking about.

Exactly.

So you know that it's gonna be amazing.

Don't be mad at me.

Steph coached me in college.

Really?

No way at Toledo Toledo.

Get out of here.

I didn't even know that.

That's awesome.

And we were just talking about that with trying to like, she's amazing, the fact that you literally brought a squad with just Kelsey Mitchell and a few of your other players, not your Key role players, but role players to the potential finals.

So she's one of the most competitive people who not only is one of the most competitive people herself, but knows how to bring it out of you that I've ever been around.

I love that.

I want to play.

Steph, put me on your team.

I'm gonna play coach, which is why I probably should be changing my pick, but I'm not going to, not going to.

I'm not going to.

Listen, we're good.

We're good.

Listen, that puts a little fuel under the fire.

OK.

OK, here we go.

So who are your top 3 MVP candidates?

Um, speaking of the fever, I'm gonna go Caitlin Clark.

Um, I have to go to Asia.

This is in no order, but I'm going Caitlin, Asia, and Nafisa.

Oh, I love it.

OK.

Even with Phoebe out potentially half the season, uh.

I know, I, yeah, no, I, I say it, back it up because I, I agree with you because I feel like she had something to prove last year and she wasn't done and the fact that it had to end the way it ended for her.

Double ankle surgery coming back, I promise you she has.

A chip on her shoulder and she is ready.

She is ready.

Yeah, and I, I, I'm willing to bet that it's motivating for her.

100% and 100%.

I wouldn't put that past her.

So yeah, I agree.

I agree.

OK.

Who is your rookie of the year?

Oh, I think I'm going pod.

Yes, I think, um, uh, it was, I actually was looking at this the other day.

You know, I wanna, I wanna roll with Lauren Betts.

I do.

I loved the UCLA story.

I and I wanted it from a different position, but I just, I think Bud is incredible, and I, and I do appreciate the story of, you know, a back to back Dallas swing player, a UConn Husky.

I just think she's phenomenal.

Um, I loved her comments the other night about the officiating already, not backing down there, um.

But I, I do have her as my, my pick going into the season.

I love it.

I love it, especially playing with Paige.

They have the same mentality.

UConn, they have that in them, and I feel like that chemistry is gonna help Enrique when she comes back.

Everybody else going on on the team to bring that and fuel that fire.

So yeah, I agree.

Was I aligned with my teammates?

Yes, you were.

You were.

You were.

Last question.

Who had the best offseason to you?

Team-wise, player-wise?

Both.

Give us both.

Personally, Asia Wilson.

Are you kidding?

Wrapping it up at the Met last night?

Like what?

I, I'm just, I am so, there's, I can't get enough of Asia Wilson.

I just, I can't.

I, I just think the way she carries herself, um, what she's about, and, and it's, it sounds so, you know, oh, that's the easy way to go out on a, no, I appreciate it, um.

And to that point as well, the WO had the best offseason.

Sorry, it just hit me.

But as a league, they had the best offseason.

Uh, but I, I just, I give her so much credit for, for what she's done, what she's accomplished, and I think that for someone like her, um, to handle all of the accolades and accomplishments with the grace that she does.

She's like the epitome of, of someone that you look up to and aspire to be.

100%, you know, even her and Bam , and I love it.

I love it all.

I love the story all encompassing in basketball.

Like we all want that.

I love that.

And then speaking on that, do you think with Miss Asia Wilson that she can be the greatest of all time?

She's still under 30.

I sat down here with Coop a second ago.

She had 4 chips, 4 years at 34 and beyond.

Asia's not even 30 yet.

Do you think she can chase that and beat that greatness, for example, of a Cynthia Cooper?

I think this is to not disrespect because I think the Cynthia Cooper's of the world and the past who have laid the foundation, right?

And it's something that Asia, I, you know, appreciates and respects, um, and it is probably half of her motivation.

Um, when it comes to this game , but I think it's only a matter of time.

I agree with Asia Wilson.

Yeah, I agree.

It's not a matter of when.

It's when, you know, and I, I just think that's who she is and what she's about.

Well, listen, Ali Clifton, my cousin, we are so excited to sit down with you today.

Thank you for everything, your time, everything that you're doing.

We cannot.

wait to see you.

Amazon Prime.

I do lineup.

Go ahead.

I'm really excited with this opportunity, and I hope to have my teammates from the from Prime on it.

Um, I'm launching a WNBA podcast, uh, next week.

I'm a part of the road tripping podcast on the NBA side, and we are going to be, uh, releasing a WNBA podcast throughout the, the course of the regular season.

Um, called Girls Trip, and I'm so excited to play off a road trip in, um, yeah, so, um, I, I have an awesome team, uh, around me, and I just to be around this game a little bit more than I already am.

this is, I can't wait.

This is so awesome.

First teaser teaser, literally this is the first time I've talked about it.

Girls trip.

We're in.

Everybody loves a girls trip.

Hopefully we'll see it on Prime.

Maybe I can get our, our, our team to, you know, do some promotion.

She's already there.

She's already there.

It just takes an extra signing, you know what I'm saying?

But that is amazing.

I can't wait to tune in.

I can't wait for everyone to tune in because it's all about the storytelling.

It's all about connecting everybody, and that's one of the biggest things that connects the community.

The W, everything is the storytelling, so we get to go behind the scenes with you, see what's going on in a more in-depth way.

So this is gonna be super exciting.

I don't think I can congratulations the cast on it just yet.

But that'll obviously be out soon and I'm so excited to be working alongside these people.

We all love a girls trip, so I can't wait to see.

And the best part is you can bring whoever you can mix up the cast because you always wanna mix up a cast on a girls trip who rocks together, who doesn't.

You might have some, but you know, you know the vibes, you know the vibes.

It's gonna be epic.

Well, if no one has told you today yet, you're amazing.

We just wanna give you your flowers and continuing to do what you do and literally.

Be one of the voices on this grandstand and platform.

So Ali Clifton, thank you for being with us here today.

Around the W.

Allie Clifton, that's another episode.

Stay tuned for the WNBA season 2026 WNBA 30th anniversary going down this season, and we cannot wait to tune in, especially with our Amazon Prime family on game days.