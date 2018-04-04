WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, according to WPXI.

Valiant was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His real name is Thomas M. Sullivan and he was 71 years old.

Valiant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. In his time as a professional wrestler, he won two World Tag Team Championships. He also managed Hulk Hogan in the American Wrestling Association and then Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine in the WWF.

Several wrestlers tweeted tributes in his memory:

R.I.P Luscious Johnny Valiant....Always kind to me and very helpful early in my career. — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) April 5, 2018

Johnny Valiant's #WWEHOF acceptance speech is one of the best ever. #ripjohnnyv — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 5, 2018

The WWE confirmed his death and extended its condolences to Valiant's family and fans.