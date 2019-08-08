WWE is bringing SummerSlam to Boston next year.

TD Garden will host WWE’s signature summer pay-per-view on Aug. 23, 2020, the company announced Thursday.

It will be the second time Boston has hosted the event, the coming in 2006 when Edge defeated John Cena in the main event to retain the WWE Championship. The last of WWE’s big four pay-per-views to be held in Boston was Survivor Series in 2013.

This year’s SummerSlam is in Toronto, which ends a four-year streak of holding the event in Brooklyn. Before that, Los Angeles hosted six years in a row.

In addition to the pay-per-view on that Sunday, TD Garden will be the site of NXT TakeOver on Sunday and Raw on Monday. SmackDown, which moves to Fridays on Fox this fall, will kick off the weekend.

“On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden,” Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event.”