Claim $300 in Bonus Bets With DraftKings Promo Code for Mavericks vs Rockets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets when betting on the Mavericks vs Rockets matchup. This welcome offer requires just a $5 winning wager to unlock the bonus. Saturday's game presents an excellent opportunity to take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through Jan. 31.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Mavericks vs Rockets

The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. No promo code is required to activate this new-user offer. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your qualifying bet on Saturday's Mavericks vs Rockets game.

Key terms and conditions include:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager.

If your $5 bet on the Mavericks vs Rockets wins, you receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each.

Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and expire after seven days.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rockets to cover the spread and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Mavericks cover instead and your bet loses, you only lose your original $5 stake without receiving the bonus.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's game

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before the Mavericks and Rockets tip off:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Select your bonus token and place a $5 qualifying wager on any Mavericks vs Rockets betting market. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

New users can learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this new-user welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and other enhanced betting options in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature popular games and major sporting events, giving bettors additional value throughout the season.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.