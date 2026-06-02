BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals & More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, available through Tuesday, June 2. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for signing up. With the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, and a packed MLB slate all on the calendar, there has never been a better time to explore sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, whether that is the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final or the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The structure of the bonus bets depends on how much you wager. If your qualifying bet is $50 or more and it loses, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the Hurricanes to win Game 1 would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If your qualifying wager is under $50, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms for this offer:

New users must use bonus code for BetMGM: SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued if your first real money wager loses.

Wagers of $50 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

Wagers under $50 return one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn; they must be used on eligible markets first.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate welcome offer. New bettors in those four states can use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet. If that wager wins, BetMGM awards $150 in bonus bets, issued as three $50 bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance. All users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and carry real value beyond the sportsbook. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the puck drops Tuesday night in Raleigh:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any available market, such as the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 moneyline, the NBA Finals Game 1 spread, or any MLB game on Tuesday's slate. If your bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be played through before any associated payout can be withdrawn. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: All new users earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points after completing their first wager, regardless of the outcome.

For a full breakdown of the platform, features, and available markets, read our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for the Stanley Cup Final and beyond

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, and MLB season. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with new offers tied to marquee matchups and daily games. Checking that section before placing any wager is a smart habit for anyone looking to maximize value on every bet they make.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.