College Basketball

Kansas suspends Carlton Bragg indefinitely for team rules violation

SI Wire
an hour ago

Kansas has suspended forward Carlton Bragg indefinitely for violating team rules, the team announced.

The statement made clear that his suspension is not tied to the ongoing investigation surrounding an alleged rape that took place at the on-campus dorm where Jayhawks players live.

Bragg was briefly suspended earlier this season before battery charges against him were dismissed, in an incident that involved his girlfriend.

The sophomore and former blue chip recruit is averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for Kansas, which goes into a matchup against Kentucky on Saturday. The Jayhawks entered the week ranked No. 2 in the country before losing to West Virginia on Tuesday.

