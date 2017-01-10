College Football

Clemson is No. 1 in final AP Poll

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Clemson topped the final Associated Press poll on Tuesday after its thrilling 35–31 victory over defending national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It's Clemson's second AP title, after finishing No. 1 in 1981.

Alabama, USC, Washington, and Oklahoma round out the Top 5. USC started the season 1–3 and won their final nine games, capped off by 52–49 victory in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Ohio State is No. 6, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

1. Clemson  
2, Alabama 
3. USC 
4. Washington
5. Oklahoma  
6. Ohio State  
7. Penn State  
8. Florida State  
9. Wisconsin  
10, Michigan  
11. Oklahoma State  
12. Stanford 
13. LSU  
14. Florida  
15. Western Michigan  
16. Virginia Tech  
17. Colorado  
18. West Virginia 
19. USF  
20. Miami (Fla.)
21. Louisville  
22. Tennessee  
23. Utah  
24. Auburn  
25. San Diego State  

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters