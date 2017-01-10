Clemson is No. 1 in final AP Poll
Clemson topped the final Associated Press poll on Tuesday after its thrilling 35–31 victory over defending national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It's Clemson's second AP title, after finishing No. 1 in 1981.
Alabama, USC, Washington, and Oklahoma round out the Top 5. USC started the season 1–3 and won their final nine games, capped off by 52–49 victory in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.
Ohio State is No. 6, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
1. Clemson
2, Alabama
3. USC
4. Washington
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Wisconsin
10, Michigan
11. Oklahoma State
12. Stanford
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Western Michigan
16. Virginia Tech
17. Colorado
18. West Virginia
19. USF
20. Miami (Fla.)
21. Louisville
22. Tennessee
23. Utah
24. Auburn
25. San Diego State
- Scooby Axson