The Los Angeles Chargers may have to switch their logo a fourth time.

After two attempts at an “LA” symbol were roasted by fans online, the newly-relocated team decided to take a third crack at the logo on Friday, and by that point fans were tired of all the changes. The evidence? Saturday’s Clippers–Lakers game at Staples Center.

The new Chargers logo was thrown up on the scoreboard, and relentlessly booed. Jeff Cumberland, who did nothing wrong, was then shown in the stands and most fans didn’t cease jeering.

Once the #Chargers logo was first shown the crowd booed, then Mixed reviews of Jeff Cumberland pic.twitter.com/ubfVofDusM — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) January 14, 2017

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

Poor Jeff.

– Kenny Ducey