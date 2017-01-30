Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Kelly Gale; Charles Barkley-LeBron James Feud Heats Up

Andy Gray
an hour ago

LeBron Hates Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has been knocking LeBron James for a while now and went after the Cavs forward again on Monday for his recent spat with Cavs management. LeBron usually takes the high road in situations like this but went off on Barkley in an epic (yet completely accurate) rant to ESPN. Can we get these two to face off on that Soulja Boy-Chris Brown fight night?

Media Day Strikes Again

Super Bowl’s Opening Night on Monday featured Simone Biles (all 4-foot-9 of her) interviewing really tall athletes, a bunch of Patriots players saying nothing and second-tier celebs vying for attention. Is it kickoff yet?

Oh No He Didn't

Did Grayson Allen trip another player? Judge for yourself.

Kelly Gale: Lovely Lady of the Day

Finally, SI Swimsuit 2017 has arrived! We'll be introducing a rookie in Hot Clicks every day for the rest of this week. Leading off is Australian model Kelly Gale, which is a damn strong way to kick things off (click for full-size gallery). 

Kelly Gale :: @kellybellyboom/Instagram
Kelly Gale: 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie
Get Stephen Jackson His Late Night Show

Hot take: Stephen Colbert just isn't working in late night and should be replaced immediately by former NBA guard Stephen Jackson. Don't believe me? Read this story about Baron Davis, Don Nelson and smoking weed.

Everyone is Mad at Sage Steele

Maybe it's best to lay off social media for a little while.

College Football Recruiting All-Name Team

National Signing Day is Wednesday and I can't wait to see where Jaeger Bull ends up.

The Other Manning

That's Not Good

New Trend Alert

Odds & Ends

The best prop bets for Sunday's Super Bowl ... History of the the Super Bowl Gatorade shower ... Samoa Joe finally made his WWE main roster debut and it was tremendous ... The outgoing Miss Universe had a little fun at Steve Harvey's expense ... These are the best Lego designs you'll see this week ... Kit Kat sushi is now a thing.

The Most Ridiculous Questions Asked at Super Bowl Media Day

1:47 | NFL
The most ridiculous questions asked at Super Bowl LI Opening Night

Joel Embiid Meets His Biggest Fan

Dancing Machine

Clueless Takes on Current Events

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

