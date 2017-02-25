Extra Mustard

Watch: Indiana’s Collin Hartman proposes to girlfriend after senior night win

Down
enlarge
ACC remains most intriguing conference approaching Selection Sunday
2:46 | College Basketball
ACC remains most intriguing conference approaching Selection Sunday
Extra Mustard
13 minutes ago

Collin Hartman made a smooth move on senior night.

After beating Northwestern at the last second in a dramatic, key win, the Hoosiers big man took his senior speech (in his final home game) and capitalized on the moment, proposing to his girlfriend (who is an IU cheerleader) in front of the audience.

It worked!

Good job, man. Take notes, everyone else.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters