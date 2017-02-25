Collin Hartman made a smooth move on senior night.

After beating Northwestern at the last second in a dramatic, key win, the Hoosiers big man took his senior speech (in his final home game) and capitalized on the moment, proposing to his girlfriend (who is an IU cheerleader) in front of the audience.

It worked!

She said yes!@IndianaMBB's @CollinHartman30 made his Senior Night extra special with a proposal. 💍 https://t.co/A9ExNyUqXB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2017

Good job, man. Take notes, everyone else.