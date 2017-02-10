NBA

J.R. Smith tweets support for Charles Oakley, promotes 'I'm With Oakley' t-shirt

3 hours ago

New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith tweeted his support for Charles Oakley and included a link to an Instagram of an "I'm With Oakley" shirt. 

In a message posted to Twitter, Smith wrote "we are with oak," shortly after Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly banned Oakley for life from Madison Square Garden. 

Oakley, who played for the Knicks for 10 years, was kicked out of Madison Square Garden and arrested on an assault charge on Wednesday night. 

Oakley maintains that his ejection was unwarranted and done at the request of Dolan. The Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior and suggesting that his side of the story is "total fiction." 

In addition to backing Oakley, Smith linked to a t-shirt sold by his brother's company. 

Dolan and the Knicks have received significant backlash for their handling of the situation. 

