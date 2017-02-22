NBA

NBA trade rumors: Latest reports, buzz as deadline nears

Here's how Lou Williams could help the Rockets
an hour ago

All-Star Weekend has come and gone, but one blockbuster trade made over the weekend will have lasting implications for the NBA landscape.

While the biggest deal so far involves the Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a top-three protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia's 2017 second-round pick, many teams are looking to make moves to improve playoff positioning or dump salaries.

In other NBA news that could have an effect on the trade market, the Lakers named Magic Johnson the team's President of Basketball Operations. General manager Mitch Kupchak and EVP of Basketball Operations Jim Buss were both relieved of their duties. Rob Pelinka, a power agent who represents Kobe Bryant and James Harden, has emerged as likely the Lakers' next general manager.

All that, and there is still ample time for the league's general managers to wheel and deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

1 p.m.

• Indiana has been gauging the trade market for star forward Paul George. The Pacers are determining whether to try and add talent around George while also considering the possibility of a rebuild around young center Myles Turner. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• George is weighing re-signing with Indiana when he becomes a free agent in 2018, and also considering his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. (The Vertical)

• The Cavs are seeking Patrick Beverley back from the Rockets for Iman Shumpert. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The Bulls, Knicks and Cavs are three teams with interest in Beverley, but the Rockets have no plans to trade him. (Calvin Watkins, ESPN)

• The Kings left some teams unawares as they shopped DeMarcus Cousins, surprising many. A number of teams had interest in discussing Cousins with the team, but either felt it was too late in the process to do a deal or reached out and couldn’t make it happen. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical podcast)

Noon

• The Rockets, after adding Lou Williams, remain “motivated” to acquire a player in the $10–12 million salary range, offering expiring contracts and cash in return. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• Houston has expressed interest in trading for Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Among Houston’s expiring contracts are Nene and Tyler Ennis. The team also holds an option on K.J. McDaniels for next season.

11 a.m.

• Chicago’s front office has been split on the team’s direction dating back to last summer, with John Paxson interested in rebuilding, Gar Forman “comfortable with the status quo” and ownership not interested in making trades. (Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer)

• DeMarcus Cousins told media he did not return Vlade Divac’s call after the Kings traded him on Sunday. “It’s done.”

10 a.m. ET Wednesday

• Free-agent center Larry Sanders is believed to have a workout scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Sanders last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season with Milwaukee Bucks. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• If the Timberwolves decide to trade Ricky Rubio, it’s indicative of Tom Thibodeau’s desire to land a new veteran point guard in free agency. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

Tuesday roundup

• The Washington Wizards has shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad to upgrade their bench. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Utah Jazz are interested in reuniting with Deron Williams and are considering a trade with the Mavericks. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)

• The Lakers have traded Lou Williams to the Rockets in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• A Jimmy Butler trade could still be in the works, but Butler's camp is under the impression that the All-Star will not be traded. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)​

• The Celtics and the Clippers have discussed a deal for Blake Griffin, but an actual trade is "extremely unlikely." The Clippers are asking for a haul in return, including Jae Crowder, one of Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart, and draft picks. (Zach Lowe, ESPN).

• The Nets have received multiple offers of increasing value for wing Bojan Bogdanovic. The Nets are "moving closer" to choosing the best deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Timberwolves and several other unnamed teams have been in talks with the New York Knicks about trading for Derrick Rose. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• The Bucks are exploring the possibility of becoming sellers before the deadline. Milwaukee is reportedly willing to at least entertain offers for anyone besides Giannis AntetokounmpoJabari Parker, Khris Middleton and Thon Maker. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• The Pacers are interested in acquiring 76ers center Jahlil Okafor. Okafor has been the subject of multiple trade rumors this season, most often involving the Bulls. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• The Jazz are exploring the market for Derrick Favors. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• Several Western Conference contenders are said to be "kicking the tires" on a deal involving Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

• The Brooklyn Nets have dropped their asking price for Brook Lopez. Brooklyn was initially seeking two first-round picks in return for Lopez, but would now settle for a first- and a second-round pick. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

