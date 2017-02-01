Here’s the list of the NHL games Twitter will live stream this season
As part of its out-of-market live streaming deal with Twitter, the NHL will start live streaming games once a week beginning Tuesday night with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The live streams will only be available in the United States to both logged-in and logged-out Twitter users.
After tonight’s broadcast at NHL.twitter.com, the second game will be next Thursday as the Arizona Coyotes host the Montreal Canadiens at 9 p.m. ET.
Below is the full NHL live streaming schedule:
1) Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (1/31)
2) Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes (2/9)
3) New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (2/14)
4) Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes (2/20)
5) Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks (2/28)
6) New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (3/9)
7) Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders (3/16)
8) Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild (3/23)
9) Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (3/28)
10) Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers (4/10)