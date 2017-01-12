The official draw for the 2017 Australian Open will take place on Friday morning in Melbourne (Thursday evening on the East Coast of the United States).

Last year, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic entered the first Slam of the year as the top seeds. But both Williams and Djokovic have dropped a spot entering this year's tournament, with Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray now the top–ranked player in the WTA and ATP, respectively.

Djokovic beat Murray in the final of the Qatar Open this past weekend.

Roger Federer, a four–time Australian Open winner, is set to play in his first tour event following a long injury spell. Federer returned to action in the Hopman Cup last week; his last non-exhibition event was at Wimbledon last summer.

See how to watch the Australian Open draw below.

How to watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: You can watch the draw live on the Australian Open's website.