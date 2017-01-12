Tennis

How to watch the 2017 Australian Open draw: Live stream, time, results

SI Wire
15 minutes ago

The official draw for the 2017 Australian Open will take place on Friday morning in Melbourne (Thursday evening on the East Coast of the United States). 

Last year, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic entered the first Slam of the year as the top seeds. But both Williams and Djokovic have dropped a spot entering this year's tournament, with Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray now the top–ranked player in the WTA and ATP, respectively. 

Djokovic beat Murray in the final of the Qatar Open this past weekend. 

Roger Federer, a four–time Australian Open winner, is set to play in his first tour event following a long injury spell. Federer returned to action in the Hopman Cup last week; his last non-exhibition event was at Wimbledon last summer. 

See how to watch the Australian Open draw below. 

How to watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: You can watch the draw live on the Australian Open's website

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters