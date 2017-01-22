Tennis

Australian Open: Mischa Zverev upsets No. 1 Andy Murray in four sets

37 minutes ago

Less than 24 hours after 19-year-old his younger brother, Alexander Zverev, took No. 9 Rafael Nadal to five sets, Mischa Zverev dismantled No. 1 Andy Murray in four sets to advance to the Australian Open Quarterfinals Sunday. 

Zverev knocked off Murray, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, reaching the first quarterfinal of his career.

"I was like in a little coma just volleying my way through out," Zverev said after the match. "I don't know how I did it. I got so many points I don't know how."

Zverev will face the winner of No. 17 Roger Federer and No. 5 Kei Nishikori in the next round. His Sunday victory will help set the stage for his next hurdle.

"I got excited, the crowd is here, how can you not stay focused? It was easy to stay aggressive, but it was definitely tough to stay calm," Zverev said.  

