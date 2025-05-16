2025 Fantasy Football Postseason Strength of Schedule Charts (FPA/EPA)
The National Football League has released its 2025 regular-season schedule, so we now know the matchups we'll be looking at during the course of the fantasy football campaign. More importantly, we can now project which teams will have the best and worst matchups during the most vital time of the year for fantasy fans ... the fantasy football postseason (Weeks 15-17).
I’ve included two charts to determine the teams with the best and worst schedules. The first chart shows the total number of fantasy points the opposing defenses allowed in 2024. That includes points surrendered to all quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. So, the higher the point total listed, the more favorable the schedule for players on that team.
The second chart is based on EPA (Expected Points Added) Per Play from a season ago. Once again, the teams that face the defenses with the highest combined EPA will have, in theory, the most favorable matchups during the fantasy postseason. I wouldn’t use these totals as the be all end all in terms of an increase or decrease in a player’s draft value, but it can be a useful guide when making decisions between players with otherwise similar draft value.
2025 Strength Of Schedule Based on 2024 FPA Data
RK
Team
FPA
1
Seahawks
4703.9
2
Buccaneers
4595.1
3
Jets
4586.6
4
Colts
4479.5
5
Panthers
4447.2
6
Cardinals
4431.9
7
Dolphins
4430.2
8
Falcons
4420
9
Broncos
4387.7
10
Saints
4377.5
11
Vikings
4377.5
12
Rams
4375.8
13
Lions
4331.6
14
Ravens
4319.7
15
Eagles
4314.6
16
Giants
4302.7
17
Chargers
4292.5
18
Titans
4280.6
19
Patriots
4263.6
20
49ers
4236.4
21
Bengals
4231.3
22
Bears
4227.9
23
Texans
4224.5
24
Browns
4216
25
Jaguars
4216
26
Steelers
4204.1
27
Packers
4190.5
28
Commanders
4183.7
29
Cowboys
4156.5
30
Bills
4117.4
31
Chiefs
4056.2
32
Raiders
4020.5
2025 Strength Of Schedule Based on 2024 EPA Data
RK
Team
EPA/Play
1
Colts
0.3
2
Jets
0.12
3
Seahawks
0.07
4
Saints
0.06
5
Buccaneers
0.04
6
Texans
0.02
7
Vikings
-0.03
8
Titans
-0.03
9
Broncos
-0.07
10
Panthers
-0.08
11
Commanders
-0.09
12
Cardinals
-0.1
13
Falcons
-0.1
14
Chargers
-0.1
15
Dolphins
-0.11
16
Ravens
-0.11
17
49ers
-0.11
18
Eagles
-0.12
19
Rams
-0.13
20
Bengals
-0.16
21
Giants
-0.17
22
Bears
-0.17
23
Patriots
-0.18
24
Browns
-0.18
25
Bills
-0.18
26
Lions
-0.19
27
Jaguars
-0.2
28
Steelers
-0.22
29
Cowboys
-0.25
30
Raiders
-0.25
31
Chiefs
-0.28
32
Packers
-0.32