2025 Fantasy Football Postseason Strength of Schedule Charts (FPA/EPA)

Michael Fabiano

Based on FPA and EPA data from last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks have a favorable fantasy playoff schedule in 2025.
The National Football League has released its 2025 regular-season schedule, so we now know the matchups we'll be looking at during the course of the fantasy football campaign. More importantly, we can now project which teams will have the best and worst matchups during the most vital time of the year for fantasy fans ... the fantasy football postseason (Weeks 15-17).

I’ve included two charts to determine the teams with the best and worst schedules. The first chart shows the total number of fantasy points the opposing defenses allowed in 2024. That includes points surrendered to all quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. So, the higher the point total listed, the more favorable the schedule for players on that team.

The second chart is based on EPA (Expected Points Added) Per Play from a season ago. Once again, the teams that face the defenses with the highest combined EPA will have, in theory, the most favorable matchups during the fantasy postseason. I wouldn’t use these totals as the be all end all in terms of an increase or decrease in a player’s draft value, but it can be a useful guide when making decisions between players with otherwise similar draft value.

2025 Strength Of Schedule Based on 2024 FPA Data

RK

Team

FPA

1

Seahawks

4703.9

2

Buccaneers

4595.1

3

Jets

4586.6

4

Colts

4479.5

5

Panthers

4447.2

6

Cardinals

4431.9

7

Dolphins

4430.2

8

Falcons

4420

9

Broncos

4387.7

10

Saints

4377.5

11

Vikings

4377.5

12

Rams

4375.8

13

Lions

4331.6

14

Ravens

4319.7

15

Eagles

4314.6

16

Giants

4302.7

17

Chargers

4292.5

18

Titans

4280.6

19

Patriots

4263.6

20

49ers

4236.4

21

Bengals

4231.3

22

Bears

4227.9

23

Texans

4224.5

24

Browns

4216

25

Jaguars

4216

26

Steelers

4204.1

27

Packers

4190.5

28

Commanders

4183.7

29

Cowboys

4156.5

30

Bills

4117.4

31

Chiefs

4056.2

32

Raiders

4020.5

2025 Strength Of Schedule Based on 2024 EPA Data

RK

Team

EPA/Play

1

Colts

0.3

2

Jets

0.12

3

Seahawks

0.07

4

Saints

0.06

5

Buccaneers

0.04

6

Texans

0.02

7

Vikings

-0.03

8

Titans

-0.03

9

Broncos

-0.07

10

Panthers

-0.08

11

Commanders

-0.09

12

Cardinals

-0.1

13

Falcons

-0.1

14

Chargers

-0.1

15

Dolphins

-0.11

16

Ravens

-0.11

17

49ers

-0.11

18

Eagles

-0.12

19

Rams

-0.13

20

Bengals

-0.16

21

Giants

-0.17

22

Bears

-0.17

23

Patriots

-0.18

24

Browns

-0.18

25

Bills

-0.18

26

Lions

-0.19

27

Jaguars

-0.2

28

Steelers

-0.22

29

Cowboys

-0.25

30

Raiders

-0.25

31

Chiefs

-0.28

32

Packers

-0.32

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI.