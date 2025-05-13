Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Trey McBride Has Favorable Matchups Among Tight Ends
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.
In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.
For example, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed an average of 16.6 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends last season. So, any tight end to face the Bengals in the new campaign is “rewarded” 16.6 points. The more points a tight end has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.
As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Denver Broncos. After allowing an average of 15.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2023, their defense allowed just 11.9 points per game in 2024.
So, a Broncos defense that was seen as a plus matchup for tight ends in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.
While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. Jonnu Smith and Tucker Kraft, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most TE rank lists, but Smith gets a slight edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.
Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.
Fantasy Football Tight End Strength of Schedule
RK
Player
Team
1
Mark Andrews
BAL
2
Mason Taylor
NYJ
3
Hunter Henry
NE
4
David Njoku
CLE
5
Dalton Schultz
HOU
6
Jonnu Smith
MIA
7
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
8
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
9
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
10
Trey McBride
ARI
11
Brenton Strange
JAC
12
Sam LaPorta
DET
13
Will Dissly
LAC
14
Kyle Pitts
ATL
15
Evan Engram
DEN
16
Mike Gesicki
CIN
17
George Kittle
SF
18
Noah Fant
SEA
19
Tyler Warren
IND
20
Juwan Johnson
NO
21
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
22
Dallas Goedert
PHI
23
Brock Bowers
LV
24
Travis Kelce
KC
25
Colston Loveland
CHI
26
Cade Otton
TB
27
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
28
Tucker Kraft
GB
29
Tyler Higbee
LAR
30
Zach Ertz
WAS
31
Jake Ferguson
DAL
32
Thoe Johnson
NYG