SI

Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Trey McBride Has Favorable Matchups Among Tight Ends

Michael Fabiano

Cardinals TE Trey McBride finished second in fantasy points among tight ends last season.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride finished second in fantasy points among tight ends last season. / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.

In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.

For example, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed an average of 16.6 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends last season. So, any tight end to face the Bengals in the new campaign is “rewarded” 16.6 points. The more points a tight end has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.

As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Denver Broncos. After allowing an average of 15.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2023, their defense allowed just 11.9 points per game in 2024.

So, a Broncos defense that was seen as a plus matchup for tight ends in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.

While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. Jonnu Smith and Tucker Kraft, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most TE rank lists, but Smith gets a slight edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.

Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.

Fantasy Football Tight End Strength of Schedule

RK

Player

Team

1

Mark Andrews

BAL

2

Mason Taylor

NYJ

3

Hunter Henry

NE

4

David Njoku

CLE

5

Dalton Schultz

HOU

6

Jonnu Smith

MIA

7

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

8

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

9

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

10

Trey McBride

ARI

11

Brenton Strange

JAC

12

Sam LaPorta

DET

13

Will Dissly

LAC

14

Kyle Pitts

ATL

15

Evan Engram

DEN

16

Mike Gesicki

CIN

17

George Kittle

SF

18

Noah Fant

SEA

19

Tyler Warren

IND

20

Juwan Johnson

NO

21

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

22

Dallas Goedert

PHI

23

Brock Bowers

LV

24

Travis Kelce

KC

25

Colston Loveland

CHI

26

Cade Otton

TB

27

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

28

Tucker Kraft

GB

29

Tyler Higbee

LAR

30

Zach Ertz

WAS

31

Jake Ferguson

DAL

32

Thoe Johnson

NYG

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY