Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Dak Prescott Has Tough Matchups Among Quarterbacks

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott averaged 14.6 fantasy points per game in his eight starts from last season.
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.

In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys allowed an average of 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season. So, any field general to face the Cowboys in the new campaign is “rewarded” 20.9 points. The more points a quarterback has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.

As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Dallas Cowboys. After allowing an average of just 14.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2023, their defense allowed nearly 21 per game in 2024.

So, a Dallas defense that was seen as a difficult matchup for quarterbacks in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.

While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most QB rank lists, but Purdy gets the edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.

Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Strength Of Schedule

RK

Player

Team

1

Kyler Murray

ARI

2

Tyler Shough

NO

3

Matthew Stafford

LAR

4

Brock Purdy

SF

5

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

Sam Darnold

SEA

7

Bryce Young

CAR

8

Justin Fields

NYJ

9

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

10

Baker Mayfield

TB

11

Cam Ward

TEN

12

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

13

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

14

Anthony Richardson

IND

15

Patrick Mahomes

KC

16

Bo Nix

DEN

17

Drake Maye

NE

18

Josh Allen

BUF

19

Jalen Hurts

PHI

20

Justin Herbert

LAC

21

Geno Smith

LV

22

Jordan Love

GB

23

Mason Rudolph

PIT

24

Caleb Williams

CHI

25

Jayden Daniels

WAS

26

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

27

Joe Flacco

CLE

28

Lamar Jackson

BAL

29

Jared Goff

DET

30

Russell Wilson

NYG

31

Joe Burrow

CIN

32

Dak Prescott

DAL

