Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Dak Prescott Has Tough Matchups Among Quarterbacks
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.
In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.
For example, the Dallas Cowboys allowed an average of 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season. So, any field general to face the Cowboys in the new campaign is “rewarded” 20.9 points. The more points a quarterback has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.
As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Dallas Cowboys. After allowing an average of just 14.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2023, their defense allowed nearly 21 per game in 2024.
So, a Dallas defense that was seen as a difficult matchup for quarterbacks in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.
While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most QB rank lists, but Purdy gets the edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.
Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Strength Of Schedule
RK
Player
Team
1
Kyler Murray
ARI
2
Tyler Shough
NO
3
Matthew Stafford
LAR
4
Brock Purdy
SF
5
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
Sam Darnold
SEA
7
Bryce Young
CAR
8
Justin Fields
NYJ
9
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
10
Baker Mayfield
TB
11
Cam Ward
TEN
12
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
13
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
14
Anthony Richardson
IND
15
Patrick Mahomes
KC
16
Bo Nix
DEN
17
Drake Maye
NE
18
Josh Allen
BUF
19
Jalen Hurts
PHI
20
Justin Herbert
LAC
21
Geno Smith
LV
22
Jordan Love
GB
23
Mason Rudolph
PIT
24
Caleb Williams
CHI
25
Jayden Daniels
WAS
26
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
27
Joe Flacco
CLE
28
Lamar Jackson
BAL
29
Jared Goff
DET
30
Russell Wilson
NYG
31
Joe Burrow
CIN
32
Dak Prescott
DAL