Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Derrick Henry Has Tough Matchups Among Running Backs
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.
In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.
For example, the Carolina Panthers allowed an average of 30.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season. So, any RB to face the Panthers in the upcoming campaign are “rewarded” 30.3 points. The more points a running back has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.
As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the San Francisco 49ers. After allowing an average of just 18.4 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2023, their defense allowed nearly 26 per game in 2024.
So, a Niners defense that was seen as a difficult matchup for running backs in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.
While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. James Conner and David Montgomery, for example, will be listed closely on RB rank lists, but Conner gets the edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.
Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.
2025 Running Back Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule
RK
Player
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2
Alvin Kamara
NO
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
4
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
5
James Conner
ARI
6
Bucky Irving
TB
7
Breece Hall
NYJ
8
Kyren Williams
LAR
9
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
10
De'Von Achane
MIA
11
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
12
Joe Mixon
HOU
13
Trais Etienne Jr.
JAC
14
Tony Pollard
TEN
15
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
16
Josh Jacobs
GB
17
Jonathan Taylor
IND
18
Saquon Barkley
PHI
19
Chase Brown
CIN
20
Javonte Williams
DAL
21
Isiah Pacheco
KC
22
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
23
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
24
James Cook
BUF
25
Ashton Jeanty
LV
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
27
Omarion Hampton
LAC
28
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
29
Derrick Henry
BAL
30
RJ Harvey
DEN
31
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
32
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS