Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Derrick Henry Has Tough Matchups Among Running Backs

Michael Fabiano

Ravens RB Derrick Henry ranked fourth in fantasy points among running backs last season.
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.

In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.

For example, the Carolina Panthers allowed an average of 30.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs last season. So, any RB to face the Panthers in the upcoming campaign are “rewarded” 30.3 points. The more points a running back has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.

As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the San Francisco 49ers. After allowing an average of just 18.4 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2023, their defense allowed nearly 26 per game in 2024.

So, a Niners defense that was seen as a difficult matchup for running backs in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.

While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. James Conner and David Montgomery, for example, will be listed closely on RB rank lists, but Conner gets the edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.

Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.

2025 Running Back Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule

RK

Player

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2

Alvin Kamara

NO

3

Christian McCaffrey

SF

4

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

5

James Conner

ARI

6

Bucky Irving

TB

7

Breece Hall

NYJ

8

Kyren Williams

LAR

9

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

10

De'Von Achane

MIA

11

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

12

Joe Mixon

HOU

13

Trais Etienne Jr.

JAC

14

Tony Pollard

TEN

15

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

16

Josh Jacobs

GB

17

Jonathan Taylor

IND

18

Saquon Barkley

PHI

19

Chase Brown

CIN

20

Javonte Williams

DAL

21

Isiah Pacheco

KC

22

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

23

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

24

James Cook

BUF

25

Ashton Jeanty

LV

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

27

Omarion Hampton

LAC

28

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

29

Derrick Henry

BAL

30

RJ Harvey

DEN

31

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

32

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

