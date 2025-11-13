BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 Back for Jets vs Patriots
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for Thursday's AFC East showdown between the Jets and Patriots. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and gives bettors a safety net when wagering on this Week 11’s TNF game on Thursday, Nov. 13. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while getting protected on their initial bet.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for Jets vs Patriots betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. New customers must enter the promo code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum deposit of $10 before placing their first real-money bet. This offer works perfectly for Thursday night's game, where Drake Maye and the 8-2 Patriots host the improving 2-7 Jets, who have won back-to-back games after their 0-7 start.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 result in five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Wagers of $50 or less result in one bonus bet equal to your original stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not return the stake when used.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you bet $40 on the Jets to pull off the upset and lose, you would receive one $40 bonus bet. The Patriots enter as heavy favorites after their dominant start, while the Jets look to build momentum following their recent wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for Jets vs Patriots takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to get up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection for Thursday's AFC East battle.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete your account setup by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a valid driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, a debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Jets vs Patriots betting market, such as the point spread, moneyline, or player props.
- If your bet wins, keep all winnings and withdraw immediately if desired.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
The bonus bets must be used within seven days and can be placed on any sport or market available at BetMGM. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your betting experience
BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating promotions often include enhanced payouts for touchdown scorers, boosted odds for popular betting markets, and cashback offers on qualifying wagers across various sports throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
Compare more online sportsbook promos
You can check out the offers below from DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel to unlock even more for TNF.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.