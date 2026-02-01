Alabama vs. Florida: Score Big With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's Alabama vs. Florida matchup. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is available for Feb. 1, making it the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos .

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Alabama vs. Florida

This DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value for the Alabama vs. Florida game. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties, plus you keep your winnings from the $5 bet.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus, which expires seven days from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Alabama to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Florida covers instead and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Alabama vs. Florida

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward with these simple steps:

Register by tapping the link in this article to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method like PayPal or debit card. Place a $5 bet on any Alabama vs. Florida market or other sports event. If your bet wins, collect your $300 in bonus bets and original winnings.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities. Regular customers can find profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help maximize betting value throughout the sports calendar, ensuring there are always new ways to enhance your wagering experience.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.