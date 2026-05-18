Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The bet365 bonus code offer lets new users bet $10 and get $200 in bonus bets , win or lose. No code is required to claim this offer. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up, the WNBA gaining momentum, and MLB in full swing, Monday, May 18 is a great time to check out sportsbook promos and get in on the action.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLB betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a $10 wager on any eligible market and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. No promo code for bet365 is needed at sign-up. The bonus code for bet365 is automatically applied when you register a new account and meet the qualifying criteria.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on bet365.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Say you place your $10 qualifying bet on an NBA playoff game Monday night. If your team covers and your bet wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across NHL playoff matchups, WNBA games, or any MLB contest you like. The offer delivers value either way.

It is worth noting that bonus bets are not withdrawable cash. They function as site credit to place additional wagers across bet365's markets. Plan accordingly and use them before the seven-day expiration window closes.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Monday's playoff and MLB action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Monday's games tip off and first pitches fly:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, whether that is an NBA playoff game, an NHL postseason matchup, a WNBA contest, or an MLB game, and place your first $10 wager. Make sure at least one selection in your bet carries odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them within seven days across any available market on bet365.

Want a deeper look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review to learn more about the sportsbook's features, markets, and overall experience.

More bet365 offers for existing users during the playoffs and MLB season

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA regular season, and MLB schedule. Staying active on the platform means you will not miss out on timely opportunities tied to the biggest games of the week. Check the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app or website regularly to see what is currently available for your favorite sports and markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.