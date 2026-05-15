Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship and More on Friday

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets for Friday's packed sports slate. New users who deposit and wager just $10 unlock this offer in time for PGA Championship Round 2, NBA and NHL playoff action, MLB, and the WNBA season opener. Check out all available sportsbook promos and grab $200 in bonus bets before May 15.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and Friday's sports slate

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now. Simply register a new account, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying $10 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

To put that in practical terms: say you back Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Aronimink Golf Club in Round 2 of the PGA Championship. Whether Scheffler advances into the weekend or misses the cut entirely, your $200 in bonus bets will still be credited to your account. The same applies if you wager on an NBA playoff game, an NHL postseason matchup, or any MLB contest on Friday's schedule.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

No bet365 promo code or bonus code for bet365 is required at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying wager must be placed within 30 days of activating the offer.

At least one selection in your qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

Once your bonus bets land in your account, you can deploy them across any sports market on the platform, from PGA Championship outright winner odds to WNBA opening-night lines. With the NBA and NHL playoffs both in full swing and MLB teams opening weekend series across the league, there is no shortage of markets to explore.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Friday's PGA Championship action

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Round 2 tee times at Aronimink Golf Club:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 bonus code is needed during sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account balance to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, whether that is PGA Championship Round 2, an NBA or NHL playoff game, an MLB matchup, or a WNBA opener, and place a $10 qualifying wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, win or lose. Remember that bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and expire seven days after being issued.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on the PGA Championship and beyond

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing account holders across a wide range of sports and markets. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA all running simultaneously, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of what bet365 has available. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to see what is currently on offer and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.