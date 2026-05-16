Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, making May 16 the perfect time to get in on moving day at the PGA Championship, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and more.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, which makes the process straightforward for new users. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. The bet365 promo code page has full details if you want to review everything before signing up.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your first bet:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager within 30 days of account activation to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets can be used on any sports market available on bet365.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active wager counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To put this in practical terms, say you place your $10 qualifying bet on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship on moving day at Aronimink Golf Club. If Scheffler surges up the leaderboard and your bet wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If he stumbles and your bet loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB, or any other market you prefer. The bonus code for bet365 truly delivers value either way.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for Saturday's action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Saturday slate tips off:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is needed during sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account balance to activate the offer. Browse the available sports markets and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Saturday's loaded slate gives you plenty of options, from PGA Championship outright and round leaders to NBA playoff game lines and the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 6 on the NHL side. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them across any available market before they expire seven days after being issued.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on the PGA Championship and playoff weekend

If you already have a bet365 account, the platform consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts throughout the sports calendar. Saturday's combination of major championship golf, NBA and NHL playoff action, and a full MLB slate gives existing users plenty of opportunities to find value. Head to the Promos section within the bet365 app to browse whatever is currently available and see what lines up with your betting interests this weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.