Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs and More

The $200 in bonus bets available through the bet365 bonus code offer makes May 17 the perfect time to sign up. No code is required — just register, deposit $10, and place a qualifying wager on the PGA Championship final round, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, WNBA, or MLB to unlock this welcome offer. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a $10 qualifying wager within 30 days of activating the offer. Your bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater to qualify.

Whether you back a golfer to win the PGA Championship final round at Aronimink Golf Club or place a wager on an NBA Playoffs conference finals matchup, you receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of how your initial bet settles. For example, if you bet $10 on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship and he falls short on Sunday, you still collect your bonus bets. If he wins, you collect your cash winnings and the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

No bet365 promo code or bonus code for bet365 is required at registration.

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and cannot be used as a direct cash balance.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

With the PGA Championship final round, NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all on the schedule Sunday, there is no shortage of qualifying markets to choose from. The $200 in bonus bets can then be used across any sport or market available on the platform.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Sunday's PGA Championship final round

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's action tips off:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. No bet365 bonus code is required during sign-up. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account balance to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market — the PGA Championship, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, WNBA, or MLB — and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and available for use across any available market.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall experience, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on PGA Championship Sunday

Existing bet365 customers are not left out of the action on a loaded Sunday sports card. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses that give returning users added value throughout the week. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated frequently. Check back often to make sure you never miss a boost on a big event like the PGA Championship final round or a pivotal playoff game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.