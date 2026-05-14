Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA

The bet365 bonus code offer is live for Thursday, May 15, and new users can grab $200 in bonus bets just by placing a $10 wager. No code is required to claim this deal. With the PGA Championship tipping off at Aronimink Golf Club alongside NBA and NHL playoff action, MLB, and the WNBA on the horizon, there is no shortage of sportsbook promos worth exploring right now.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and more

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the more straightforward welcome bonuses available right now. New users simply deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying $10 wager, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses. The only requirement is that your wager includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Here is a quick look at the key terms attached to this offer:

Minimum $10 qualifying deposit required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager and receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

At least one selection in your qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Partial cash-outs mean only the remaining active portion of the wager counts toward releasing bonus bets.

Say you place your first $10 bet on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at the PGA Championship. If he advances, great — you collect your winnings and your $200 in bonus bets. If he misses the cut, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across any other market. The same applies if you back a team in the NBA or NHL playoffs, or wager on any MLB game from Thursday's slate.

It is worth noting that bonus bets are not withdrawable cash. They function as site credit to place additional wagers across any sport or market available on bet365. A bet365 promo code is not needed to unlock this offer, and there is no bonus code for bet365 that must be entered at registration.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for the PGA Championship and playoff action

Claiming this offer ahead of Thursday's packed sports schedule is a simple process. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and register for a new account. Choose a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account balance. Navigate to any sports market — the PGA Championship, NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, or MLB — and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on PGA Championship Thursday

Current bet365 customers are not left out of the action. The sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout the week, particularly during high-profile events like the PGA Championship and the NBA and NHL playoffs. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where updated offers are posted regularly. Checking back often is the easiest way to stay on top of everything bet365 has available for loyal users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.