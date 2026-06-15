Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new users can claim $365 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Spain vs Cabo Verde. As of Monday, June 15, new customers can sign up and get started today.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet, and receive $365 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — the offer is automatically available to new customers who register and claim it through the bet365 app within 30 days of opening an account. This is one of the most accessible bonus code for bet365 offers on the market right now.

Here is how the offer breaks down for Spain vs Cabo Verde:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are released once your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Not valid in Illinois.

Say you place $10 on Spain to win the match at qualifying odds. If Spain wins — which our prediction of 3-0 suggests is likely — your cash winnings are yours to withdraw. Either way, once the bet settles, you receive $365 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Whether the Blue Sharks pull off a stunning upset or La Roja rolls to a comfortable victory, your bonus bets are on their way.

Users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer. Keep in mind that bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, and bet types, so review the full terms on the bet365 website before placing your wagers.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 promo code offer for Spain vs Cabo Verde

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Spain vs Cabo Verde:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and register for a new account. Claim the promotion through the app within 30 days of completing your registration. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Spain vs Cabo Verde market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then check your account for $365 in bonus bets, which will arrive within your bonus bets balance. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

Want a deeper look before you sign up? Check out our full bet365 review for everything you need to know about the platform.

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Spain vs Cabo Verde

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back on the app. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout major tournaments and sporting calendars. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Staying active on the platform means you will rarely be without a compelling reason to place your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.