Bet365 Bonus Code for the 2026 PGA Championship: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose. Register by May 14 to take advantage of this limited-time welcome offer before the major gets underway at Aronimink Golf Club.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward and requires no promo code at sign-up. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying $10 wager on any market, including the PGA Championship. Your $200 in bonus bets will be issued regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Here is a quick example of how the offer plays out using the PGA Championship. Say you bet $10 on Scottie Scheffler to win outright and he misses the cut at Aronimink. You still receive $200 in bonus bets to use across any available sports market. If Scheffler wins and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings and still receive the $200 in bonus bets on top.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

The qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and cannot be used as a direct cash balance.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

The bet365 promo code offer is one of the more straightforward welcome bonuses in the market. There is no bonus code for bet365 required, which removes an extra step from the sign-up process. Just be sure your first wager meets the minimum odds requirement to qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for the PGA Championship

Claiming your bonus bets ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to the PGA Championship betting markets or any other sport of your choice and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets on any available sports market before they expire seven days after being issued.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond the welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore during the PGA Championship week

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action during major championship week. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses tied to marquee tournaments like the PGA Championship. These deals can add real value to your bets on Scheffler, McIlroy, and the rest of the field at Aronimink.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section directly within the bet365 app. New offers are added frequently throughout the week, so it is worth browsing before placing each round's wagers. Keeping an eye on that section ensures you never miss a timely boost or bonus opportunity.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.