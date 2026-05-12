Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 12, with new users able to claim $200 in bonus bets win or lose. No code is required to unlock this offer. With MLB's full slate, NHL and NBA second-round playoff action, and the WNBA's early-season surge all on the schedule, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for MLB, NHL, NBA, and WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it straightforward to claim. New users simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer. That single bet returns $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your qualifying wager:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Say you place your $10 qualifying bet on the Yankees-Orioles game and New York wins. You collect your winnings and receive $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the site. If the Orioles pull off the upset and your bet loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy on NHL playoff overtime drama, the Timberwolves-Spurs Game 5, or any WNBA matchup featuring Caitlin Clark or A'ja Wilson. The bonus code for bet365 delivers value either way.

The bet365 promo code offer is also flexible enough to target Paul Skenes and the Pirates in the National League, a Colorado-Minnesota Western Conference series that has been physical and relentless, or Anthony Edwards going head-to-head with Victor Wembanyama in what has become one of the most compelling second-round series of the NBA playoffs.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for tonight's playoff action

Claiming the bet365 offer is a quick process. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Tuesday's games:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 bonus code is required during sign-up. Deposit a minimum of $10 using any available payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, whether that is MLB, the NHL playoffs, the NBA playoffs, or the WNBA, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and available to use across any market within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall experience, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on MLB, NHL, and NBA playoff nights

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the action. The sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions throughout the week, particularly during high-profile events like the MLB regular season and the NHL and NBA playoffs. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where updated offers are posted regularly. Checking back often ensures you never miss a boost on a marquee matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.