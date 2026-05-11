Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL and MLB on May 11

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into a loaded Monday slate. No code is required — new users can claim $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, by placing a $10 wager. With NBA second-round playoff games, NHL playoff action and MLB all on the board, May 11 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, NHL and MLB betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it straightforward for new users to activate. Simply register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying $10 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Here is a practical example using tonight's action. Say you place your $10 qualifying bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4. Whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder close it out or the Lakers force a Game 5, you still receive your $200 in bonus bets. The same applies if you back Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to even their series against the Detroit Pistons — the outcome of your first bet does not affect the bonus.

Before using your bonus bets, keep the following terms in mind:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your first bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Once your bonus bets land in your account, you can use them across any sports market on the platform — including the Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game 4 in the NHL playoffs or any MLB matchup, such as the ongoing Dodgers-Giants rivalry series. The bet365 promo code offer gives new users plenty of flexibility to explore the full betting menu. Keep in mind that this bonus code for bet365 is one of the most straightforward welcome offers available right now.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for tonight's NBA, NHL and MLB games

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of tonight's playoff action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to any sports market — such as the Thunder vs. Lakers, Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Avalanche vs. Wild or any MLB game — and place your first $10 wager. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets and mobile experience, read our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on NBA, NHL and MLB playoff nights

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, parlay bonuses and other promotions throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs and the MLB season. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Playoff season tends to bring some of the most compelling boosts of the year, so it pays to check in before tip-off or first pitch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.