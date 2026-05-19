Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for WNBA, MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Tuesday's packed sports slate, including Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. No promo code is required -- new users who deposit $10 and place a qualifying wager receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before May 19.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, MLB, WNBA and NHL Playoffs betting

Claiming the bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward, and no promo code is required to unlock it. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying $10 wager within 30 days of activating the offer. Your bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater to qualify.

The beauty of this offer is that it pays out regardless of the outcome. Whether Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers to a Game 1 victory over the Knicks or Jalen Brunson and New York's physical defense shut Cleveland down, you receive $200 in bonus bets either way. That kind of certainty makes it an ideal time to sign up and get involved in one of the biggest nights of the NBA Playoffs calendar.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your first wager must be placed within 30 days of account activation.

At least one selection in your qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used on eligible markets.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

With MLB's full Tuesday slate, WNBA games continuing to build momentum, and NHL Playoffs action still running hot, there is no shortage of markets to put your bonus bets to work after your qualifying wager settles. The bonus code for bet365 offer gives new users a strong head start across all of those sports.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for Tuesday's games

Getting started with bet365 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets ahead of Tuesday's action:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to any eligible sports market -- consider the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1, an MLB matchup, a WNBA game, or an NHL Playoffs contest -- and place your first $10 wager, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically, win or lose.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers for existing users on NBA Playoffs night

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly find fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions waiting for them throughout the sports calendar. With a night as loaded as this Tuesday -- featuring the NBA Eastern Conference Finals opener, a full MLB slate, WNBA matchups, and NHL Playoffs games -- there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of ongoing deals. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to see what is currently available and make the most of every wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.