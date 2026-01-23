BetMGM Bonus Code Offers $1,500 First Bet + $50 Bonus Bets for Rockets vs Pistons on Friday

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets plus $50 additional bonus bets for the Rockets vs Pistons matchup on Friday, Jan. 23. The $1,500 First Bet offer requires bonus code 'SI1550' and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses. This promotion joins other competitive sportsbook promos available for Friday's NBA action.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Rockets vs Pistons betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1550' provides new users with bonus bets back if their first wager loses, up to $1,500, plus $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. This offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, including Friday's Rockets vs Pistons game. The promotion structure depends on your initial wager amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses.

Additional $50 in bonus bets awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Pistons to cover the spread against Houston and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500, plus the additional $50 bonus bets. If you bet $25 on the Rockets moneyline and lose, you would receive one $25 bonus bet plus the $50 bonus bets. The bonus code for BetMGM ensures maximum value regardless of your first bet outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Friday's NBA game

Claiming your BetMGM bonus code takes just a few minutes and positions you to bet on the Rockets vs Pistons matchup with bonus bet protection.

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook promo code 'SI1550' during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Rockets vs Pistons betting options. Receive bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome.

New users can explore comprehensive sportsbook features and betting options in our detailed BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly provides existing users with ongoing promotions, profit boosts, and special betting opportunities throughout the NBA season. These additional offers complement the new user welcome bonus and provide continued value for regular bettors. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events and popular betting markets. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss opportunities to enhance your betting experience with bonus bets, enhanced odds, or cashback offers.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.