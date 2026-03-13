BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for Friday's WBC, NBA and Players Championship Action

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Friday's exciting slate featuring World Baseball Classic pool play, NBA games, and Players Championship preparation. The promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and offers protection on your first wager when betting on March 13 action across multiple sports.

These sportsbook promos often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special offers tied to major sporting events like the World Baseball Classic and NBA playoffs.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for Friday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with first-bet protection up to $1,500 when wagering on Friday's World Baseball Classic games, NBA matchups, or golf betting markets. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration and returns your stake in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. The promotion applies to any sports market, making it perfect for betting on international baseball stars representing their countries or NBA teams fighting for playoff positioning.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

First bet protection covers losses up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus code for BetMGM must be entered during account creation.

For example, if you bet $500 on Team USA to win their World Baseball Classic pool game and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. Alternatively, if you wager $1,000 on an NBA team to cover the spread and they fall short, you get five $200 bonus bets worth $1,000 total. Winners keep their original winnings plus the stake, while bonus bet winners only receive the profit portion.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Friday's WBC and NBA games

Follow these steps to secure your first-bet protection for Friday's World Baseball Classic and NBA action:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during account setup. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any World Baseball Classic game, NBA matchup, or Players Championship market. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses, or keep your winnings if it hits.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.