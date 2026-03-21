BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday Action

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday games. New users can claim this welcome offer and bet on exciting matchups including Duke vs. TCU and Michigan vs. Saint Louis. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 21.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament Round 2 betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with bonus bet protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial bet on any NCAA Tournament Round 2 game Saturday. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Michigan to beat Saint Louis and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You cannot withdraw bonus bet credits directly.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus bet stake.

The offer requires the promo code 'SI1500' during registration.

Consider betting on Duke as a 1-seed favorite against 9-seed TCU. If you wager $500 on Duke to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other tournament games. Alternatively, if Duke covers easily, you keep your winnings plus the original stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's tournament games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet protection for NCAA Tournament Round 2 action:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when prompted. Complete account verification with your personal information and driver's license. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Saturday tournament game like Houston vs. Texas A&M or Gonzaga vs. Texas. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights on betting features and user experience.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for tournament betting

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions beyond the welcome bonus for existing users. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special tournament-themed promotions during college basketball's biggest event. These additional offers can enhance your betting experience on games like Illinois vs. VCU or Arkansas vs. High Point.

Check the 'Promos' tab in your BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover daily boosts and limited-time offers. Many promotions target specific games or bet types, providing extra value for your NCAA Tournament wagering throughout the weekend.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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