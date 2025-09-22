SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football

Score a $1,500 first bet offer for Monday Night Football with BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to activate the top offer for Monday Night Football. The sportsbook promos landscape is heating up, and BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer stands out. The Detroit Lions were crushed by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, then exploded for 52 points against the Bears. Now, they face the Ravens on Monday Night Football in a clash of titans.

Here’s how the BetMGM bonus code unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football

To unlock this offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. Place your first wager after depositing at least $10. If your first bet does not win, you will receive bonus bets up to $1,500. Wagers of $50 or more get five bonus bets, while those under $50 get one bonus bet equal to the wager amount. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

Keep these important BetMGM Sportsbook terms and conditions in mind:

  • You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
  • Bonus bets are valid for seven days.
  • If your first bet is $50 or more you will get five bonus bets, each worth  20% of your initial stake if the first bet does not win.
  • If your first wager is under $50: one bonus bet equal to the wager amount if the first bet does not win.
  • You must use the bonus code SI1500 during registration.
  • This offer is available in all states where BetMGM operates except NV, NY, and Ontario.

With this structure, bettors can confidently place larger initial wagers knowing bonus bets will be awarded if their first bet does not win. This creates a strategic opportunity to maximize your first play with the support of bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Monday Night Football

  1. Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
  2. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
  3. Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
  4. Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
  5. Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM Sportsbook features and experience, read our BetMGM review.

Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts

Current users can enjoy additional BetMGM promotional offers and odds boosts for ongoing sports events.

  • Second Chance TD: Place a first touchdown scorer bet on any NFL game. If your player doesn’t score first but scores second, you get your full stake back in cash.
  • Pick a Football: Bet $10 on tonight’s game and you’ll receive a casino reward.
  • Pro Football Bet and Get: When you bet $50 on pro football, you will receive a $5 live dealer bonus.
  • Pro Football SGP Boost: Make your parlay and use this token to boost the odds and receive a potentially larger payout.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

