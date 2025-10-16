BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code you need for Thursday Night Football is SI1500, which unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets. In today’s sportsbook promos landscape, BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer is one of the best. Get ready to experience every snap and play with an offer designed for football fans.
How the BetMGM bonus code gives you a winning edge for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a $1,500 first bet backed by bonus bets for Thursday Night Football. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets if your first wager doesn’t win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. You must use code SI1500 during registration to qualify.
Before you dive in, make sure you know these important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet of equal value.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Offer only available to first-time BetMGM users in eligible states.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, only winnings earned from them.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. The structure gives you the confidence to go after bigger payouts, as long as you use bonus code SI1500.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your Thursday Night Football bonus with these easy steps
- Register: Create your BetMGM account and use bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on Thursday Night Football or any market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet doesn't win, you’ll get bonus bets according to the offer structure.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Learn more about the BetMGM platform in our BetMGM review.
BetMGM existing user offers and boosts
Current BetMGM users can score ongoing promotions, parlay boosts, and more throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football
Compare Thursday Night Football welcome offers
Claim more great deals from DraftKings, Caesars Sporstbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.