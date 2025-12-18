SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Rams vs Seahawks TNF

Geoff Ulrich

Get up to $1,500 back with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Rams vs Seahawks Thursday Night Football. New users only, no risk betting offer.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks clash in a crucial NFC West showdown on Thursday, Dec. 18, with both teams sitting at 11-3. New BetMGM users can capitalize on this primetime matchup by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on Thursday night's game, which features top NFL receiving leaders and playoff implications. BetMGM ranks among the top sportsbook promos available for new customers.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Rams vs Seahawks

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 welcome offer provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their first real money wager on any market, including Thursday's Rams-Seahawks game. If the wager wins, players keep their winnings and original stake.

If the first bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake as bonus bets within 24 hours. For wagers over $50, the bonus is split into five equal bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original wager. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on the Rams to cover the spread would return five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet winnings are withdrawable, but the bonus bet stake is not returned.
  • Available for any sport or betting market.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer for Thursday Night Football

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 offer takes just minutes before Thursday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to secure up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection:

  1. Click any BetMGM link on this page to begin registration.
  2. Enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during the sign-up process.
  3. Complete account verification with personal information and identification.
  4. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place your first real money wager on Rams vs Seahawks or any available market.
  6. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

New users can bet on various Thursday Night Football markets, including the point spread, moneyline, or player props featuring Davante Adams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event promotions during major sporting events like Thursday Night Football games.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

