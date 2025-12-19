BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Alabama vs Oklahoma CFP First Round
The College Football Playoff First Round brings an exciting rematch as eighth-ranked Oklahoma hosts ninth-ranked Alabama on Friday, Dec. 19. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer provides excellent value for betting on this high-stakes playoff matchup, and bettors can also explore other sportsbook promos available.
Just over a month after Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21 in the regular season, these teams meet again with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line. The Sooners enter with momentum after winning four straight games to close the regular season, while Alabama looks to bounce back from losses to Oklahoma and Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 protection for CFP betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their first real money wager on any market, including the Alabama vs Oklahoma playoff game. If the wager loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure varies based on wager amount. For bets over $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth 20% of the qualifying wager each. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on Alabama to win would result in five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
Consider betting scenarios for this CFP matchup. If you wager $500 on Oklahoma to cover the spread and win, you keep the cash winnings. If the bet loses, you receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future markets. The terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- First wager must be real money, not bonus bets.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and expire after seven days.
- Available only to new BetMGM users.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Alabama vs Oklahoma
Claiming this welcome offer requires just a few simple steps to start betting on Friday's playoff game. New users can complete the registration process and place their protected wager within minutes.
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other banking methods.
- Place your first real money wager on Alabama vs Oklahoma or any other sports market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
The registration process typically takes just minutes, allowing plenty of time to research betting options for this playoff rematch. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights about the sportsbook's features and markets.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your playoff betting experience
Beyond the welcome bonus, BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly features enhanced odds on major games, parlay boosts, and special playoff promotions throughout the College Football Playoff. Users can discover these additional offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new bonuses and enhanced betting opportunities appear regularly.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.