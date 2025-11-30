BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Broncos vs. Commanders
The Denver Broncos travel to Washington for a crucial Sunday Night Football matchup against the Commanders on Nov. 30. New users can maximize their betting experience with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on this primetime showdown, and you can explore more sportsbook promos available for the Nov. 30 game.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for SNF
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers comprehensive first-bet protection for new users wagering on the Broncos vs Commanders game. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market related to this Sunday Night Football contest. If your initial bet wins, you keep all the cash winnings.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount: bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each, while wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Denver to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on new wagers.
- Only the winnings from bonus bet wagers are withdrawable.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Broncos vs Commanders
Claiming your BetMGM welcome bonus for Sunday Night Football is straightforward and requires no promotional code entry during registration. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Verify your identity by providing your driver's license information as required by state regulations.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any Broncos vs Commanders betting market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can add value to your Sunday Night Football wagers.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 13.
