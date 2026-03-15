BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers exceptional value for March 15 betting action across college basketball conference championships and NBA matchups. New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for betting on conference tournament finals and crucial NBA games. The code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer and access premium sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for conference tournaments and NBA betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with substantial protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their first real money wager on any market, including conference championship games or NBA matchups. If the bet loses, BetMGM returns the entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure varies based on wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on a Big Ten championship game would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM promo code.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

Available on all sports markets including college basketball and NBA games.

Consider a $500 wager on an ACC championship game that loses. BetMGM would issue five $100 bonus bets, allowing multiple opportunities to bet on NBA games or remaining conference tournaments. Conversely, a winning $500 bet returns the original stake plus winnings immediately available for withdrawal.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for weekend basketball and NBA action

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM requires completing several straightforward steps before conference tournaments conclude and NBA games tip off.

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Verify your identity by providing required documentation including driver's license information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on conference championship games, NBA matchups, or any available market. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses, or withdraw winnings immediately if it wins.

New users can explore comprehensive features and betting options by reading our detailed BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the basketball season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience for conference tournaments and NBA games.

Current customers can access these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These offers frequently include enhanced odds on popular markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events like March Madness and NBA playoff races.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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